An illegal immigrant was killed by an off-duty NYPD officer Sunday night after pulling a gun during a botched robbery attempt in Manhattan's Washington Heights, sources revealed.

Lahione Soto, 30, from the Dominican Republic, was fatally shot three times in the chest outside a residential building on West 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Soto had illegally crossed the US border in El Paso, Texas, in June 2024 and was part of a two-man robbery crew that had terrorized the neighborhood just minutes earlier, the NY Post reports.

Before the fatal encounter, Soto and his accomplice conducted three violent gunpoint robberies within 13 minutes, stealing jewelry and even another moped from four victims, including a married couple. The duo threatened to shoot and kill their victims during the spree.

The fatal confrontation occurred around 9:50 p.m. when the pair approached the off-duty officer outside an apartment building, asking "Does Steve live here?" Soto then drew his weapon, prompting the officer to fire in self-defense. Despite CPR efforts, Soto was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His accomplice escaped on a moped wearing a black GAP hoodie and remains at large. Police recovered a loaded 9mm firearm at the scene, and jewelry from the earlier robberies was found on Soto's body. The off-duty officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Every day, the men and women of the NYPD answered the call to protect and serve, whether they are on or off duty," said Deputy Chief Eric Pagan.