An illegal immigrant charged with killing three people in a Florida highway crash failed basic English and road sign assessments, federal investigators revealed.

Harjinder Singh, 28, was arrested Saturday in Stockton, California, on three counts of vehicular homicide following the August 12 incident on Florida's Turnpike. Singh allegedly made an unauthorized U-turn in his commercial truck, prompting it to jackknife a minivan, killing all three occupants.

After investigation the crash, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration investigators found Singh answered only 2 of 12 verbal English questions correctly and identified just 1 of 4 highway traffic signs during post-crash testing.

"The driver failed the assessment," the Department of Transportation stated.

According to assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, Singh entered the United States illegally through the southern border in 2018. The Trump administration initially denied his work authorization in September 2020, but the Biden administration approved it in June 2021.

Singh obtained a full-term commercial driver's license in Washington state in July 2023, despite federal regulations prohibiting illegal immigrants from receiving such licenses. He later received a limited-term license in California.

New Mexico State Police stopped Singh on July 3 for speeding but failed to conduct the federally mandated English proficiency test required since June 25.

The incident sparked a public dispute between California Governor Gavin Newsom's office and federal officials over responsibility for Singh's licensing.

"Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration," said Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs.

Newsom's office countered that Singh received a federal work permit reissued in April 2025, claiming California followed federal law in licensing decisions.

The Department of Transportation is continuing to investigate whether Singh's California license issuance violated federal regulations.