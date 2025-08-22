Image source: ICE

Venezuelan illegal immigrant Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in Texas after fleeing his home country following an alleged attempted murder involving a "twisted version of Russian roulette."

Disturbing video shows Pargas Rodriguez allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck, pointing a gun at her head, before she reportedly escaped.

Pargas Rodriguez crossed the Texas border illegally in August 2022 and was released by overwhelmed border agents who had no information about his criminal background. The Maduro regime wasn't sharing intelligence with the U.S. under the Biden administration, leaving federal law enforcement unaware of dangerous criminals entering the country.

While in the U.S., Pargas Rodriguez allegedly committed another assault and was encountered by ICE at Dallas County Jail in November 2023. However, the Biden administration didn't consider him an arrest priority, so he was released without a detainer.

ICE finally arrested him in Plano, Texas, on August 14 after Interpol issued a warrant related to the femicide attempt. Venezuela had issued its warrant in April 2024 but didn't inform the U.S. government at the time. The country also wasn't accepting deportation flights under Biden.

Since Trump's return to office, the Maduro regime has agreed to share intelligence with the U.S. and accept deportations, enabling law enforcement to track down dangerous criminals like Pargas Rodriguez.