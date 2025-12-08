Support bold independent journalism by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member today:

The Trump administration is building continuous momentum for its arrest crackdown on illegal aliens, as do those literally fighting federal agents to stop such arrests.

Therefore, it is worth seeing— just who has been arrested recently...

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been involved in a sex trafficking ring in Miami, Florida. He was arrested in San Pedro, California.

According to the Department of Justice, Cadena and family members ran a sex trafficking operation where they would recruit women and girls — some as young as 14 — in Veracruz, Mexico, and gave false promises of jobs in the United States.

Once they smuggled the victims into the United States, Cadena and his family members imposed a smuggling debt and used brutal physical force and violence, sexual assaults, and threats of death and bodily harm to the victims and their families to compel the victims to engage in prostitution 12 hours a day, six days a week. Cadena accepted a plea deal and was convicted of involuntary servitude in 2015.

“The crimes against humanity and atrocities he committed against young girls are unspeakable,” said Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin about the arrest. “Yesterday’s arrests also include human smugglers, drug dealers and cocaine smugglers. Despite facing an 8,000% increase in threats against their lives, ICE is NOT backing down.”

Other arrests made by ICE this past week included:

Lucia Sanchez-Barrientos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of smuggling of persons in Hondo, Texas.

Jose Luisa Vazquez-Olvera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Freestone County, Texas.

Miguel Reynoso-Alfonso, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of cocaine smuggling in Jesup, Georgia.

Carlos Garcia-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of larceny after breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

These arrests are a small sampling of who needs to be removed from the country, made all the more sickening with the latest stabbing that took place on Charlotte, North Carolina’s light rail system.

Oscar Gerardo Solarzano-Garcia is the suspect for the stabbing and he has quite the lengthy history for violating U.S. immigration law.

He is an illegal alien from Honduras who has already been previously deported from the United States. He was deported during President Trump’s first term, but illegally re-entered the United States through the Texas border in March 2021. After being deported a second time, Solarzano-Garcia illegally re-entered at an unknown date and time.

Solarzano-Garcia has convictions in the United States for robbery and illegal re-entry, in addition to prior arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and false ID.

He is now being charged with attempted murder for the stabbing. While still in local custody, ICE has put a detainer on him.