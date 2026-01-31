PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
3h

😂😂😂a winery next she will own a pork packing plant 😂😂😂 because she eats so much bacon and ham what a stupid bitch

Reply
Share
Constance's avatar
Constance
3h

Deport

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture