Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s mysterious and sudden wealth surge to $30 million just got even more suspicious as Fox Business reports her husband, Tim Mynett’s financial firm has “no clients” and her booming winery appears to not really exist.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating how Omar and her husband went from nearly broke to worth up to $30 million in just one year, according to her 2024 financial disclosure forms.

Why it matters: The probe comes amid a $9 billion Somali social services fraud scandal that exploded in Omar’s Minnesota district. Federal law enforcement is also investigating politicians potentially connected to the fraud, with Chairman James Comer saying Mynett’s wealth accumulation “is not possible.”

What’s raising red flags: Mynett’s investment firm Rose Lake Capital had just $42.44 in its bank account in late 2022 but rocketed to a value of up to $25 million by 2024. The firm is not registered with the SEC despite claiming billions in assets under management, and Wall Street sources said they’d never heard of the company despite its grandiose claims about deals and mergers.

The big picture: Associates brought information about alleged irregularities to federal investigators in 2024, questioning where the money was coming from. The firm’s website has been scrubbed of prominent advisors like former Sen. Max Baucus, who said he was never asked permission to be listed and the venture “sounded a little bit fishy.”

Violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles get “out of control”

Los Angeles police arrested multiple agitators after protests erupted Friday evening, with violent protesters pushing a construction dumpster to block the federal detention center’s loading dock and throwing bottles, rocks, and hard metal objects at officers. LAPD deployed pepper balls and tear gas after issuing dispersal orders.

Mayor Warns Against Violence - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said five arrests were made for failure to disperse and cautioned protesters that violent unrest was counterproductive, stating “that does not impact the administration in any kind of way that is going to bring about any type of change.” She warned that violent protests are “exactly what I believe this administration wants to see happen” and suggested military forces could reenter the city.

Part of National Protests - The unrest was part of “ICE Out Everywhere” protests across the country following the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good involving federal agents in Minneapolis. Rep. Maxine Waters appeared at the protest chanting “ICE out of L.A.,” while Bass also criticized the recent arrest of former CNN host Don Lemon for his involvement in an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota.

DOJ charges Don Lemon for storming church with anti-ICE protesters

The Department of Justice charged former CNN host Don Lemon with federal civil rights crimes after he livestreamed anti-ICE protesters storming Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 18.

What he’s charged with: Lemon faces two counts — conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship, and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of right of religious freedom. Eight other individuals were also charged in connection with the coordinated attack on the church.

What they’re saying: Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she directed federal agents to arrest Lemon in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Lemon’s attorney Abbe Lowell defended his actions as “constitutionally protected work,” stating “the First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth.”

The context: Protesters targeted the church because one of its pastors also serves as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. During his livestream, Lemon claimed he was there as a journalist “photographing” and was “not part of the group,” though prosecutors charged him with participating in the disruption of the worship service.

Two deadly explosions hit Iran amid US tensions

At least two explosions rocked Iran on Saturday, killing six people and injuring over a dozen, according to state media reports.

What happened: One blast occurred in Bandar Abbas, a major port city and home to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy headquarters, killing a child and injuring 14 in a residential building. A second explosion in southwestern Khuzestan province killed five people in what officials described as a gas explosion at a residential complex.

What they’re saying: Iranian officials denied the Bandar Abbas blast was a military attack, stating “no drone attack has occurred on the IRGC Navy’s headquarters” and pushing back on social media reports that a Navy commander was targeted.

The big picture: The explosions come as tensions escalate between Iran and the Trump administration. The Iranian Navy was set to conduct live fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend, while the US moved its Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from the Indian Ocean into position near Iran. US Central Command issued a stark warning Saturday against “unsafe and unprofessional behavior” near American forces.