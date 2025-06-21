Opinion:

By Daniel Turner

This is the second in my series of 10 proposals to win the war: the culture war, the war on America and western values, the war against our freedom and prosperity. A fuller intro can be found here where I also proposed the first two winning ideas.

The next two winners are the defense of unifying factors: the Pledge and English language. The following two are about property. Let’s get going.

Three: The Pledge of Allegiance

Whenever the left fears something they cower behind the term “litmus test”. Nominating a judge to the Supreme Court? NO LITMUS TEST on abortion. Nominating a cabinet official or FBI / CIA director? NO LITMUS TEST on illegal aliens.

This proposal is, unequivocally, a litmus test.

Mandated in every school in every state and in every grade from pre-K to 12 is the Pledge of the Allegiance as the first act of the day. The litmus test is for the teachers and the faculty, because if they cannot comply with this basic, simple, patriotic gesture, then there is little chance said teacher actually teaches, but rather indoctrinates liberalism into the minds and hearts of our vulnerable, impressionable young people who grow up to be leftists.

The Pledge is unifying. It is for that reason it is disrespected. For the left, what unites us must be destroyed. The race baiters used The National Anthem to kneel because that one moment is what unites us, and therefore it must be attacked. Same goes for the Pledge. This is a litmus test, and those unwilling to pass it, to have 30 seconds of genuine deference and humility to respect something so much greater than the self and personal ideas and agenda, is a danger, a threat, probably a sexual deviant, definitely someone no parent would want near their children if they had the right to choose their kids’ teachers.

Four: English Requirement for Citizenship

Every election day the number of ballots in foreign languages expands. And if you cannot vote in English, you are not a functioning member of American society, and as such, you should not have been granted citizenship.

Does that hurt your feelings? I don’t care.

America’s language is English, and the inability to function in our language denies you shared experiences and commonality with American society. Lacking that means you lack the necessary essence of being American.

My great grandmother did not speak English. She didn’t even speak Italian. She spoke some wacked regional dialect, arriving here at age 30 something with 6 kids, who all learned English, and never spoke their wacked regional dialect except to her. And I am sure that was hard. And sad. And I am sure one could argue their denial of cultural heritage and unique identity. But they were better off, and we, as a nation, were better off that this was the way. My ancestors all became thoroughly, deeply, American. So much so that when World War II broke out, they, with European roots, put on the American uniform and went back to fight and die in Europe as Americans.

Don’t even get me started on Jury Duty. “Juror Translation Available” means the defendant does not have a “jury of peers”. But there’s not enough space here to go down that rabbit hell hole here…

Language is a unifier (like the aforementioned Pledge of Allegiance) and to win the war for America, we must require unifying factors as part of citizenship.

Five: No More Federal Land

The National Parks are great. The other 250 million acres of land “managed” by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are a bureaucratic, wasteful nightmare arcanely overseen by several thousand desk jockeys in Washington DC who likely don’t even own boots. Ever see a map of how much the BLM controls? Absolute and utter insanity.

Swamp-dwelling democrats and republicans think they can manage the leviathan better. I am of the belief they both are incapable, when it comes to land, the solution is simple and deeply constitutional: give the land back to the states.

In Nevada, 85% of the land is owned by the federal government. In Utah, it is about 60%. A landmass much larger than Texas inside of Alaska is under federal control. These are not states: they are vassals.

No one can do a better job managing the land and the water of a region than the people who live in that region. Utah decisions should be made in Utah, not DC. Even if a state were to mess up beyond compare, as Gavin Newsom has done with state parks in California which routinely burn down from poor management, the problem will be contained to the state. Right now, a problem in Utah BLM land is the burden of everyone, and that is unsustainable. And flatly stupid.

National Parks are great. No one wants to build condos at Yellowstone (though think about the revenue…just kidding) but hundreds of millions of acres under the purview of some bureaucrat in DC who took the day off to protest ICE is a failed system. Smaller DC, smaller government, more freedom for the people. Close the BLM. Give the land to the states.

Six: American Only Land Ownership

We do not talk enough about property, not just as a physical place but as a foundational principle of rights. Remember, the original inalienable rights outlined by Locke were “life, liberty, and property” which Jefferson broadened to “pursuit of happiness”.

Property rights are sacred. Unless we take over Canada and/or Greenland, the amount of land in America is fixed, and that determines the cost of everything from housing to lumber to food.

American land belongs to America and should only be owned by Americans.

The CCP owns nearly 400,000 acres in America. What are they doing? What are they building? We are not sure, because in America, property rights are sacred… and leave it to the communists to exploit our laws to advance their evil. One day it will be too late. “The drone attacks were launched from Chinese owned land…” the nightly news TV anchor will read behind a bleached smile. This is a Trojan horse – a Chinese horse- only larger.

It is absolute madness.

The inalienable rights to “life, liberty, and property” may transcend national citizenship, but it is the solemn duty of our government to protect those rights executively for Americans. Land ownership must be solely for Americans. Foreigners have no rights to our land, I don’t care what the banks or the brokers claim will be the financial consequence. America for Americans. Period. Confiscate the land before it is too late.

That was four more winners. If I were in Congress (haven’t ruled it out…) I would propose, if nothing else to get the losers on record so I know who my enemies are. I got four more to go. Thanks for the emails.

We keep fighting. Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF