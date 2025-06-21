PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heath Wise's avatar
Heath Wise
2h

Pledge of Allegiance mandated in every state???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eliz F's avatar
Eliz F
2h

Amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture