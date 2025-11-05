If Trump is a fascist, how are you all allowed to protest in front of the White House?!
"Don't you think he would come arrest you right now if he was a fascist dictator?"
I confronted protesters at the “Refuse Fascism” protest in DC today with one simple question that they weren’t ready for…
“If Trump is really a fascist, how are you able to protest right in front of the White House like this?”
Jewish NYC fire commissioner resigns day after Mamdani election
New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, handed in his resignation Wednesday—just one day after anti-Israel Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was elected—ending his 12-month tenure with an effective date of December 19.
Returning to private security firm: Tucker will return to running T&M, the private security firm he founded in 1999 and headed before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration in August 2024 as the FDNY’s 35th commissioner, replacing Laura Kavanagh after her tumultuous tenure.
Resignation timing notable but reasons unclear: News of Tucker’s resignation came just as he was set to fly to Israel to meet with a fire commissioner in the Jewish state, though his specific reasons for stepping down were not immediately clear, with The Post reaching out for comment.
Strong Jewish ties and community involvement: Tucker’s Jewish faith was evident when his father held a copy of the Tanach—the Hebrew bible used for his bar mitzvah—at his swearing-in ceremony, and he has been involved in various charitable endeavors including serving as secretary of the FDNY Foundation and receiving honors from the New York Board of Rabbis.
Bernie Sanders criticizes party leadership at Schumer press conference
Sen. Bernie Sanders interrupted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s post-election news conference Wednesday to criticize Democratic Party leadership for not supporting mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York and Senate hopeful Graham Platner in Maine, saying “defending the status quo and the inequalities that exist in America, is not where the American people are.”
Democrats celebrate election victories during record shutdown: The comments came as Democrats touted election wins including Mamdani’s mayoral victory in New York City and Mikie Sherrill’s New Jersey governorship, with Schumer blasting Republicans as the government shutdown entered its 36th day—the longest in U.S. history—calling it “a five-alarm fire” showing “the American people said enough is enough.”
Healthcare and SNAP funding remain unresolved: Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded President Trump meet with them to discuss healthcare issues as Democrats urge Republicans to address surging health insurance premiums tied to expired Affordable Care Act subsidies and lapsed SNAP funding, with Congress yet to reach an agreement despite several proposed GOP stopgap measures.
Transport Sec. announces 10% capacity reduction at 40 airports
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that airspace restrictions will reduce capacity by 10% at 40 locations starting Friday, impacting roughly 4,000 flights nationwide, with the list of affected airports to be released Thursday due to mounting FAA staffing shortages and safety concerns.
Record 36-day shutdown creates staffing crisis: The federal government shutdown entered its 36th day Wednesday, making it the longest in U.S. history, with thousands of aviation workers including 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers continuing to work without pay since October 1, causing staffing levels to drop and increasing pressure on the national airspace system.
Duffy warns of potential airspace closure: Secretary Duffy previously warned Monday that the Trump administration would shut down the U.S. aviation system if the ongoing government shutdown made travel too risky, and may be forced to delay or cancel flights or close portions of U.S. airspace if the staffing crisis deepens.
Major delays already affecting travel: On October 31, the FAA reported nearly half of the 30 busiest U.S. airports faced air traffic controller shortages, resulting in over 6,200 delayed flights and 500 cancellations, with Duffy expressing concern that unpaid workers who are “head of household” with families are confronting “real-world difficulties” paying bills but urging them not to take side jobs.
Exactly! This is perfect. Most of them have no idea what fascism is.
It’s our education systems indoctrination of our youth!