More news:

Jewish NYC fire commissioner resigns day after Mamdani election

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, handed in his resignation Wednesday—just one day after anti-Israel Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was elected—ending his 12-month tenure with an effective date of December 19.

Returning to private security firm: Tucker will return to running T&M, the private security firm he founded in 1999 and headed before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration in August 2024 as the FDNY’s 35th commissioner, replacing Laura Kavanagh after her tumultuous tenure.

Resignation timing notable but reasons unclear: News of Tucker’s resignation came just as he was set to fly to Israel to meet with a fire commissioner in the Jewish state, though his specific reasons for stepping down were not immediately clear, with The Post reaching out for comment.

Strong Jewish ties and community involvement: Tucker’s Jewish faith was evident when his father held a copy of the Tanach—the Hebrew bible used for his bar mitzvah—at his swearing-in ceremony, and he has been involved in various charitable endeavors including serving as secretary of the FDNY Foundation and receiving honors from the New York Board of Rabbis.

Bernie Sanders criticizes party leadership at Schumer press conference

Sen. Bernie Sanders interrupted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s post-election news conference Wednesday to criticize Democratic Party leadership for not supporting mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York and Senate hopeful Graham Platner in Maine, saying “defending the status quo and the inequalities that exist in America, is not where the American people are.”

Democrats celebrate election victories during record shutdown: The comments came as Democrats touted election wins including Mamdani’s mayoral victory in New York City and Mikie Sherrill’s New Jersey governorship, with Schumer blasting Republicans as the government shutdown entered its 36th day—the longest in U.S. history—calling it “a five-alarm fire” showing “the American people said enough is enough.”

Healthcare and SNAP funding remain unresolved: Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded President Trump meet with them to discuss healthcare issues as Democrats urge Republicans to address surging health insurance premiums tied to expired Affordable Care Act subsidies and lapsed SNAP funding, with Congress yet to reach an agreement despite several proposed GOP stopgap measures.

Transport Sec. announces 10% capacity reduction at 40 airports

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that airspace restrictions will reduce capacity by 10% at 40 locations starting Friday, impacting roughly 4,000 flights nationwide, with the list of affected airports to be released Thursday due to mounting FAA staffing shortages and safety concerns.