Opinion:

By Daniel Turner

Last time I contributed to this site, I wrote “In my next post I’ll suggest 10 stand-alone bills that should have been introduced by now if our side really wanted to affect change.” Let me begin.

I want my side to win every political war: the culture war, the tax war, the energy war, the foreign policy war. I do not want compromise or middle ground because the other side is a bunch of globalists and / or communists who mutilate children, pay invading foreigners to infiltrate my culture, and treat me like a piggybank for their progressive pet projects.

The legislative ideas I will present are not necessarily related to each other, but they are related to the general well-being of the American people and the preservation of our country. They are related to winning. No doubt these 10 winners will spark some protest for different reasons. Liberals will call it “fascism,” but they call everything fascism. The libertarian crowd may object saying they infringe upon freedom, and perhaps that is somewhat true. Free people should not be forced to do anything against their will. A free man should be free to eat himself to death, right? Yes, but theory crashes with reality in our complicated society. In reality, Fatty McFat-Face will not eat himself to death; he will eat himself to a heart attack, go the E.R. without healthcare, and then society writ large gets stuck with his bill and we are all told to pay more for McDonalds as an awareness tax or junk-food tax, so that politicians can steal my money and give it to Ukraine.

The legislation I am proposing will promote general order for the purpose of returning us to a freer society. So let me begin legislating our way to a better America with laws winners would propose if they actually wanted to win the political wars. In no particular order…

One: The National Driving Standard

All standardized tests are watered down now, because scores have to be equitable. The current SATs read like an 8th Grade Primer. College applications allow for essays for the sole purpose of giving the dumb ones wiggle room so everyone is “smart”. Sure, the applicant failed the math section, but his essay on why breathing on stolen land makes him sad face emoji is good enough to get him into Brown.

Driving tests are no different, and as the Democrats have imported the third world into our nation, we have also imported them onto our roads, and guilty liberals go out of their way to get them drivers licenses (so they can vote, but one thing at a time…).

And we are all at risk.

Recently a viral video showed a driver in Ohio come to a complete stop on the interstate because he missed the exit causing a multi-car accident. The identity of the driver has yet to be announced (odd because the car’s make and model and license are clearly visible and traceable…) but we can all agree this person should never, drive again. Ever. This person is a danger to the rest of us.

If states are going to water down driving exams to get illegals into the system, then the federal government must step in. Maryland drivers don’t stay in Maryland, as anyone in DC or Virginia knows, and something about the interstate commerce clause and the role of Congress. We need to make the driving exam very difficult. Very difficult. There should be a year of probation, and I would mandate a “Probationary Driver” flag attached to their car like those reindeer antlers people attach to their car windows at Christmas. Announce the newbie.

Regardless of the plan driving is not a right, and the current lax exams are putting the rest of us, and our insurance premiums, in jeopardy.

Two: Dot XXX

Porn is uncomfortable to talk about, so let’s do it.

I am the last of the generation that had analogue porn (VHS and magazines) and saw the start and ubiquity of digital porn era. There is no doubt that the ease of access to porn is bad for children: it skews their ideas of sex and sexuality, it makes it harder for them to have meaningful relationships, leads to social isolation, the rise of the INCELS, and is emotionally and psychologically damaging.

The advantage of the old day was that porn carried with it an intrinsic sense of taboo. It was sneaked, discussed in whispers, hid it from their parents, and snickered in private. Kids even too young to have it knew they were too young, knew what they had was not “good”, and knew to view it with a healthy sense of discretion and even shame, and that made for better kids.

Clicking onto porn sites should not be as easy as clicking onto games, and the normalization of what is not normal (porn is not normal sex, don’t pretend otherwise) is destroying their little minds.

One stat claims 1.2 million American girls are on OnlyFans. That is not healthy and not good. Yes, it is legal, and I’m not trying to make it illegal. I am trying to protect kids and protect those who don’t want it infiltrating their phones and computers.

My proposal is simple. Internet porn sites must migrate to a .xxx url. Not dot com. Not dot net. DOT XXX. And with that simple law, moms and dad, schools and libraries, can block access to minors.

Don’t talk to me about researching breast cancer. I know this stupid game and I’m not playing. “Young people interested in medicine will be unable to study advances made in OBGYN fields”. F-Off. You’re deceitful.

Now come the annoying libertarians: how do you define porn? “Ummm, aksually, I saw a Bernini sculpture and I was offended by the nudity, is that porn?”

Let’s make it simple: The Motion Picture Association of America gives every movie a rating: G, R, NC-17, etc. if the MPAA knows how to define it, why can’t the internet? Let’s use their rules. Your IMAX showing the latest marvel movie in theater 7 is not showing porn in theater 8.

The local video store knew which videos had to go in the back room behind the curtain… why can’t the internet do the same? Your newsstand vendor knows which magazines could not be displayed, why can’t the internet do the same?

I’m not trying to stop your porn, but I am trying to stop children from being irreparably corrupted because weak men are afraid to put up safeguards.

Of course, kids will try to find a way around it. Boys will always be boys, even in the digital age. But if you upload porn to a dot com or a dot net, then the punishment will be insanely harsh for the company and the website managers. The burden will be on the companies, not the consumers. If Coke can’t put cocaine in their cola, then a company can’t put… you get the idea.

As for foreign website companies operating in the Caymen’s or Canada to thwart American law? Easy. We shut them down.

We have an obligation to protect our children before they become perverted adults with power, a society of Jeffrey Epsteins and Hunter Bidens. This one is easy, necessary, and clutch if we really want to win the war against our children and restore some decency back into society.

That’s two winners. I got eight more to go.

We keep fighting. Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF