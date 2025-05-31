PolitiBrawl

Rosalind S Feldman
3h

Seems like common sense to me. I would also make it mandatory that all drivers take a winter hazard driving course. Far too many who have never driven before have to idea how to handle a car on snow or ice.

Steve
4h

I get an impression that Mr. Turner is an adherent of the 7 Mountains of Christian Dominionism political theory. Those adherents want only their way to prevail.

Also a reminder to him regarding his statement about "1.2 million girls being on Only Fans." I've never been to Only Fans and have no intention of doing so. But I am smart enough to know that a female over age 18 is a WOMAN, not a girl.

