An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday after she allegedly used her vehicle to try to run over federal officers during a targeted enforcement operation, with DHS describing it as an act of “domestic terrorism” and stating the officer “fearing for his life” fired “defensive shots” that saved his own life and fellow officers.

Click To Watch Video

Protesters block ICE operation, tear gas deployed: Video showed ICE officers deploying tear gas at a crowd and pushing protesters into the snow as some stood with arms locked together attempting to block a truck from moving forward, with law enforcement repeatedly yelling “Move!” before the shooting occurred near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Mayor Frey condemns ICE, rejects self-defense claims: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called ICE’s presence “chaos” that’s “ripping families apart” and “quite literally killing people,” rejecting DHS claims of self-defense as “bull---” after viewing the video himself, then telling ICE to get the “f--- out” of Minneapolis, saying “We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite.”

DHS blames sanctuary politicians for escalating violence: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News the incident was a “direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians” and cited a “1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” while the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now jointly lead the investigation to determine if state laws were violated.

Must Watch:

Jake Tapper PANICS when Stephen Miller goes NUCLEAR on Democrats defending Maduro

DHS Advisor Stephen Miller fired back at CNN’s Jake Tapper during a tense interview for challenging President Donald Trump’s capture of socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro and his next steps to make Venezuela great again.

“You’re damn right we invaded!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Hartford Gold

A 90-Year cycle may end soon, creating real wealth for early adopters

In 1933, Executive Order 6102 forced everyday Americans to hand over their gold at a fixed rate.

Everyday citizens lost a sizable amount of their hard earned wealth at the stroke of FDR’s pen.

Now, 92 years later, President Trump has focused his energy on making things right. His next move has the power to trigger a financial reset that could shift trillions of dollars into the hands of the people.

A provision buried in the U.S. Code Title 31, Section 5117 allows the U.S. Treasury to revalue America’s gold reserves from an outdated $42 per ounce to today’s market price.

That’s a 72x increase! If activated, it could:

Reinforce America’s financial dominance

Reignite trust in value-backed money, making the dollar valuable again

Spark a modern day gold rush once the public understand their choices

And the best part…

Over 60 Million Americans are eligible to become a first wave benefactor in Trump’s Gold Reset.

However, only those who download a copy of our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide will know the simple steps needed to take part in this historic wealth reset.

Claim Your FREE Guide Now and discover how to position yourself for this golden opportunity.

Request Your FREE WEALTH PROTECTION GUIDE Today!

Get My Free Guide

President Trump responds to ICE shooting in Minneapolis

BREAKING: Minneapolis police retreat as hundreds of protesters throw snowballs following ICE shooting

Minneapolis are scene being pushed back by protesters and bystanders in the street following the fatal shooting of a woman who reportedly drove her car into an ICE agent.

Watch: