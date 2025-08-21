Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced plans to "flood" Boston with immigration agents following Mayor Michelle Wu's refusal to comply with the Trump administration's demand to dismantle the city's sanctuary laws.

"We're definitely going to ... flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions," Lyons said on "The Howie Carr Show" Wednesday. "Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay sanctuary. Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood."

The escalation follows Wu's Tuesday rejection of Attorney General Pam Bondi's ultimatum to eliminate sanctuary city protections or face federal funding cuts. At a press conference, Wu declared: "Boston follows the law, and Boston will not back down from who we are or what we stand for. We will not back away from our community that has made us the safest city in the country."

Lyons criticized Boston's sanctuary status, arguing it allows "illegal migrants convicted of crimes" to be "cut loose back into the community" when local police ignore ICE detainers. He claimed many Boston Police officers support ICE operations "behind the scenes" and want to collaborate, despite city leadership's resistance.

The director emphasized that removing "violent criminal aliens" would immediately improve neighborhood safety, contrasting with current policies that he says force local law enforcement to repeatedly deal with the same offenders.