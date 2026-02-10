Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons refused to back down to Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell after he pressed him to “apologize” for the shooting of activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

His response was incredible…

New forensic probe claims that Kurt Cobain’s death was a homicide

A private forensic team has concluded Kurt Cobain was murdered, alleging he was overdosed with heroin to incapacitate him before being shot and staged as a suicide in 1994, according to a new peer-reviewed report—but Seattle authorities refuse to reopen the case.

Forensic inconsistencies highlighted : Autopsy showed organ necrosis, lung fluid, and eye bleeding typically evidence of a prolonged heroin overdose, not an instantaneous lethal shotgun wound to the head.

Crime scene anomalies noted : A heroin kit neatly organized feet away with capped syringes was flagged as improbable for someone in death throes from a massive dose.

Gun handling questioned: Cobain’s left hand was clean of blood and the ejected shell case did not match the ejection direction of the shotgun, suggesting the shotgun was placed post-mortem rather than self-fired.

FBI reveals armed intruder in Guthrie mom abduction shocker

FBI Director Kash Patel released chilling surveillance photos and video Tuesday showing a masked, gloved, and armed figure tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home on the morning of her February 1 disappearance. The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie remains missing amid a ransom demand, with her family pleading for her safe return.

Photos recovered from backend: Newly uncovered images, retrieved from residual data in collaboration with private partners, depict the suspect approaching and tampering with the camera before the abduction occurred, revealing details previously thought lost.

Armed suspect clearly visible: The individual appears large, wearing a ski mask, gloves, backpack, and carrying a holstered weapon, with eyes visible through mask holes, as emphasized by Patel in his X posts.

Ransom deadlines pass without: A $6 million cryptocurrency ransom note was received with blood evidence found outside the home, but two deadlines have expired with no payment or contact, heightening urgency in the ongoing probe.

US Olympic curler blasts Trump’s ICE operations in Minnesota during press conference

U.S. Olympic curler Rich Ruohonen, a 54-year-old personal injury lawyer from Minnesota, used a press conference Tuesday to criticize ICE operations in his home state, saying “what’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of grey. It’s clear” and claiming federal agents are violating constitutional protections against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

Why it matters: Ruohonen praised anti-ICE activists who have violently interfered with federal agents attempting to arrest criminal illegal aliens, many wanted for serious felonies, saying “I really love what’s been happening there now. With people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, the integrity and respect for others that they don’t know, and helping them out.”

What he said: The curler suggested Team USA is competing to represent those opposing immigration enforcement, stating “we are playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values, that compassion, that love, and that respect.” He added that “the Olympics means excellence, respect, friendship” and claimed his team exemplifies those values while expressing pride in Minnesota’s resistance to federal agents.

Washington Post hemorrhages nearly half it’s newsroom in shocking update

The Washington Post’s recent layoffs proved far more severe than first reported, axing 350 to 375 journalists—or up to nearly half its 790-person newsroom—after initial estimates pegged cuts at about 300, or one-third, amid ongoing financial pressures and subscriber losses at the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet.