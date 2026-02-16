A fed up ICE agent told off an anti-ICE protester who would not stop following and harassing his team in her vehicle. She did not take it very well…

“You’re trying to be a social warrior. If you actually cared, you probably would care about the child who got raped and also the person got murdered by the person that we were looking for,” the ICE agent scolded her. “But see, you don't care.”

Click To Watch Video

Together with The Wellness Company

RFK Jr. has become a lightning rod for attention, not just for his politics, but for the focus-boosting, stamina-driving tools he used to power through long days on the campaign trail and now as the head of HHS. One of his secrets is Methylene Blue, known for supporting cognitive performance and cellular energy. Now available through RECHARGE from The Wellness Company.

This doctor-formulated best-in-class nutraceutical delivers a unique never-before-seen combination of Methylene Blue, NAD, and PQQ, creating a unique formula designed to optimize mitochondrial function, improve energy, and enhance mental clarity.

Methylene Blue can cross the blood-brain barrier, where it supports memory, focus, and executive function. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, helping protect cells from oxidative stress and age-related damage.

Dr. Anna Yaroslavsky from the University of Massachusetts calls it a “cellular reboot.”

The Methylene Blue in RECHARGE is USP grade, ensuring top tier purity for maximum safety and effectiveness. Beware of the cheap versions you find on Amazon.

RECHARGE delivers modern performance support for the mind and body in an easy pill form that leaves no blue tongue behind.

Get 10% off plus free shipping with code PBRAWL.

Shop Now

Trump threatens death penalty for kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie’s mother if she is found dead

President Donald Trump said Monday he would direct the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, if she is found dead — telling the New York Post consequences would be “very, very severe — the most severe.”

What we know: Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31 at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, and was reported missing the following day. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information and has released surveillance images of a suspect standing 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 wearing dark gloves, sweatpants, a jacket, and carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

What’s next: Trump called Savannah Guthrie on February 4 to offer support and directed “ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal.” On Friday, Trump said he believes “progress has been made” in the investigation, while Savannah Guthrie released a video Sunday urging anyone with information to come forward, saying “it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Is Minneapolis fueling anti-ICE chaos by not charging people?

Prosecutors in Minneapolis and Hennepin County have filed few charges against disruptive anti-ICE protesters blockading streets and clashing with officers, despite widespread unrest and public safety risks sparked by federal immigration raids since December 2025.

Sparse prosecutorial action: Hennepin County received 21 referrals but filed only nine citations issued directly by police as most low-level offenses go to city prosecutors.

City-level leniency shown: Minneapolis City Attorney filed just 15 formal complaints from recent referrals, while 90 additional misdemeanor citations may resolve administratively without full prosecution.

Police shortages hinder enforcement: MPD staffing remains critically low at around 588 officers—well below charter requirements—leading to fewer arrests and reports amid ongoing protests and violent incidents.

Political bias alleged: Defense attorney Nathan Hansen questions if prosecutors’ decisions reflect political leanings, noting Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s public support for the anti-ICE demonstrations.

“The Godfather” legend Robert Duvall dies at 95

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, iconic as Tom Hagen in The Godfather and Lt. Col. Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, died peacefully at his Virginia home on Sunday at age 95, his wife Luciana announced.