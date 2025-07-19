PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Permentier's avatar
Carolyn Permentier
4h

Thank you for caring so much! ❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A. Sullivan's avatar
A. Sullivan
4h

Thank you for documenting and appearing before a hearing. Agreed the useless Oversight in-place makes a cycle of endless hearings, stallings, and nothing is ever accomplished when it comes to the fraud and robbery of the American People’s dreams, best interests and our Taxpayers monies. We all need to ban together and figure out how to stop our payment of taxes when we are forced to participate in these organized racketeering schemes for these organizations that “put on airs as doing charity” and all the while facilitating rape and harm to these poor innocent souls just wanting to come into America! Shame to all of Congress and Senators for weak Oversight. Disgusting. No one cared or even cares now still as long as they line pockets.

Can we even imagine instead of how all the millions of our Taxpayers monies was wasted when that same lump sum could have been used to vet persons and speed up the Citizenship pathways to persons who would want a better life, raise their hand and swear an allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.

And yet, these crazies in office allow the spitting in the U.S. Americans faces by allowing and facilitating and at times orchestrating the abuse of our Constitution when PEOPLE IN OUR HALLS OF CONGRESS AND SENATE TAKE OUR MONIES, SPEAK ILL OF AMERICA AND RAISE A FOREIGN FLAG AND SPOUT SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM TACTICS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture