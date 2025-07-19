Opinion:

This past Wednesday, I had the opportunity to testify to the House Homeland Security Committee to provide my insight and expertise on how non-governmental organizations used taxpayer money to make the Biden-Harris border crisis worse.

It is hard to believe that at this time last year, millions of illegal aliens had brazenly crossed our borders and were taking advantage of NGOs providing them a plethora of services using American tax dollars.

You can watch my full opening statement here:

I told members of the committee the NGOs located along the border were often the first place processed migrants went to after being released by Border Patrol. These organizations helped the Biden-Harris administration avoid the bad optics of released migrants having to be on the street due to the large volume of overcrowding in certain sectors. Even with those efforts, the mass overcrowding still resulted in people sleeping on the streets, sometimes during the winter.

With the services such as transportation and shelter being guaranteed once they reached U.S. soil, illegal aliens had greater incentive to put their lives in danger by traversing through the Darien Gap and cartel-controlled territory in Mexico. One shelter in El Paso told me in 2023 around 80% of the women who came to them had been raped, sometimes in front of their children. This highlighted that despite the NGOs having the stated goal of helping these people, their “help” ends up harming the people who used their services. Yes, they made it to the U.S., but at what cost?

The reason why it is important to hold the NGOs accountable for their role in that crisis is because they are part of the reason why there are riots in sanctuary cities today. President Trump campaigned and won on carrying out mass deportations and the American people wanted to undo the damage inflicted by the Biden-Harris administration.

NGOs have made an appearance at the recent unrest happening in Los Angeles County. A recent example of this is federal agents arresting four people for interfering with an operation by allegedly placing homemade spikes on the road with the intention to damage tires. On their person was a bag branded with the logo of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles. I told Congress they need to look into whether NGOs are supporting people, directly or indirectly, who are interfering with federal operations. While taxpayer funds are on hold for now, it can be easily undone if a Democrat gets back into the White House.

How did Democrats react to my testimony and the testimony of the other witnesses invited by the committee? To start, many looked at their phones or notes while we talked during our opening statements. They went on to accuse us of attacking religious groups who were simply helping people in a time of need. Others brought up unrelated topics like the issue of flood insurance or just used the well-worn race card.

In true Washington, D.C. fashion, they also brought up motions to subpoena different members of the Trump administration to grind the proceedings to a slow crawl. They wanted to waste time instead of hearing about how NGOs participated in what amounted to human trafficking. The hearing started at 10:00 AM and was supposed to end at 1:00 PM, but due to the delay tactics, the hearing did not finish until it was almost 5:00 PM.

To make it clear, we mentioned the NGOs, some of whom happened to have a religious affiliation, because they were directly involved by taking taxpayer money by the millions to make the problem worse. Catholic Charities was one of the biggest NGOs along the border in Texas. I saw how Border Patrol dropped off recent illegal border crossers by the busload at CC’s center in downtown McAllen. It worked like an assembly line. It went on and on for four years.

I understand how most Americans view Congressional hearings as a waste of time that doesn’t solve much of anything these days, but I testified because I wanted to put my years-long work into the public record. It might help prevent something like this from happening again or it might not, but I did what I could, then and now, to address the problem.