I confronted protesters at the Supreme Court on Friday who were claiming to stand up for “transgender youth” after the court upheld Tennessee’s right to ban gender surgeries on minors.

It went WORSE than expected…

“Don’t you think minors should at least wait until they’re 18 to make those permanent decisions about their body?” I asked one group of protesters.

“Why don’t trans kids and parents of trans kids work with their doctors on a medical issue instead of brining outdated research and non-medical doctors into this issue?!” one protester responded.

Many christian conservatives see liberal parents coaxing their impressionable children into gender-changing procedures as akin to child abuse. I wanted to see if these protesters had any empathy for that point of view whatsoever.

I pushed back, “But do you think an 8-year-old or a 10-year-old is mature enough to make that permanent decision for themselves?”

“I do,” the protester answered. “I knew when I was 13-years-old and it hasn’t changed!”

Watch as I try to engage with the protesters on their radical beliefs and see if there is even an ounce of self awareness as to why more than half the country views their position as insanity.

Russian ambassador warns Trump he has opened “Pandora’s Box” to global conflict

A Russian United Nations Ambassador warned the United States of unknown consequences over the U.S. decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warns the U.S. has “opened Pandora’s box.” Criticizing the U.S. strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites, Nebenzia cautioned they risk “nuclear disaster” that could spark widespread conflict in an emergency Security Council meeting Sunday.

Deep concern over escalation and safety. The UN ambassador strongly condemned the airstrikes as destabilizing, highlighting the chance of unpredictable consequences—including regional war, radiation fallout, and the lives of innocent women and children.

Russia offers mediation while avoiding military commitment. Moscow expressed its hope of brokering de‑escalation diplomatic efforts as it in turn insisted that the rising potential dangers “falls squarely on the shoulders of the American leadership."

The statement comes after Trump’s Saturday address to the American people, announcing that the U.S. successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities after numerous threats of attack. In a statement, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stressed that “the United States does not seek war, but let me be clear: We will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened.”

Fmr Secret Service agent warns Americans to plan for heightened terror threat from Iran

Former Secret Service agent Robert McDonald urges Americans to have an escape plan from high traffic areas amid a now-heightened possibility of Iran retaliating to recent strikes via terror on American soil.

McDonald warns that airports, bus stations, and train stations are prime targets because they're "transient" areas where "lots of people go every day" and "anything can happen at any time." He emphasizes Americans need escape plans and must stay "situationally aware" to quickly exit dangerous situations at crowded locations.

Suspicious Activity Reporting: McDonald urges Americans to report anything "out of place" like unattended backpacks in malls or Times Square, or unfamiliar cars in neighborhoods, stressing that "authorities want to hear from you" even if threats turn out to be false alarms. He says citizens have a "responsibility to pass that information forward to authorities" since they may be the only ones noticing suspicious activity.

Heightened Security Response: Major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Miami have stepped up security protocols since Saturday's Iran bombings, with NYPD increasing patrols at Israeli-connected locations and Shia mosques while monitoring online chatter for terror threats. Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro says police are conducting "special attention patrols" and using "very robust cyber counterterrorism programs" to track potential threats.

LA Sheriff’s Office SLAMMED for calling Iran strikes ‘tragic’

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Departments faced extreme backlash for a now deleted X post sympathizing with Iran after Trump’s destruction of three of its nuclear facilities.

LASD posted condolences for Iran victims — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared a message Sunday on X expressing sympathy for the “victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” calling the airstrikes “tragic.”

Post sparked immediate backlash — Advocacy groups and social media users criticized the department for commenting on a U.S. military action, stating that no victims had been confirmed and accusing LASD of overstepping its role.

LASD deleted post and issued apology — The department removed the post, apologized—calling it “offensive and inappropriate”—and clarified it does not comment on foreign policy or military affairs, reiterating its public safety mission.

Internal review and new protocols promised — LASD released an apology statement and launched a review to understand how the post was published and pledged to tighten social media oversight to ensure future communications align with professional standards and accountability.

