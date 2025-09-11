Believe me, I know asking this question is going to get some people (on the left) really mad, but given what happened yesterday… fuck it, here it goes. Here is why Charlie Kirk should be canonized into American history like MLK Jr., the Kennedy’s and other generation-shattering political martyrs.

I know how you feel today; the rage and the sadness compete for the forefront of your mind. This is certainly a ‘Turning Point’ in the course of American politics and our next step forward is on shaky, brittle footing.

Charlie Kirk inspired me as a young conservative rabble rouser in college, eager to debate my communist professors and the sensitive libs in my classes. I would study and recite arguments he made in his TPUSA campus debate videos. His confidence under the pressure of a very hostile crowd gave me a sense of grounded righteousness as I became more politically active and outspoken on campus and in my career in journalism thereafter.

I wasn’t unique, there was a whole generation of kids just like me who were drawn to conservative politics in large part by Charlie Kirk and the incredible work of TPUSA’s campus outreach. I had a TPUSA pin on my backpack that I was given at one of their tabling events as a freshman that read “Big Government Sucks!”; a phrase that came to characterize my entire political worldview.

Kirk was an icon who truly moved the needle, or better yet, helped swing the pendulum BACK from the far left during a time when SJW’s ruled campuses across America like a mafia of weirdos and political correctness and cancel culture had thoroughly ruined everything across America including comedy, movies, sitcoms, workplaces, romantic relationships, family dinners, etc. Everyone was on edge about everything. The left had won the culture war because conservatives didn’t even know we were fighting one at the time. Kirk was one of the first to fight back.

I first learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in elementary school. He was a civil rights hero who fought and died for a righteous cause and should be known and remembered by all Americans in perpetuity for the lessons we can learn from his fight against injustice.

In his time, King was called a controversial, divisive and radical figure. Half the country thought he was the enemy while the other half revered him as a beacon of justice and resistance.

Kirk had an admittedly similar profile; he fought for free speech, for the rights of the unborn, for women’s rights, for American citizens to come first in the priorities of their leaders, and for the forgotten working class of America who have been discarded by the elites and flippantly traded for low-wage overseas labor.

Lefties might even call him a class warrior. He was for God, Family and Country and stood for the values of middle America louder and prouder than anyone. The Democrats used to hold sway over the MAGA base, full of blue collar back-breakers, union workers and middle class grinders giving their all to get ahead in America. Kirk spoke to that sacred slice of the American pie as a peer and friend and won them over to the new GOP.

Kirk risked his personal safety each and every time he stepped in front of a crowd full of people who disagreed with him, and many who hated him, to debate them in an unscripted and free form format, live in front of the cameras for the world to see.

He was not a coward, he was brave. The gunman, hiding on a roof, far away, fleeing from police, is a coward. Cowards can’t stand the brave - it prompts a self revelation so pathetic it can drive the coward to commit unthinkable deeds in the new light of their inadequacy.

Kirk’s shooter was afraid of what he stood for, just like MLK’s shooter was afraid of what he stood for. Freedom, equal opportunity and the right to be proud of who you are in this county characterize both MLK and Kirk’s respective crusades. Both had a tremendous impact on this nation’s political direction and should command similar reverence in the hindsight of American history in my opinion.

Kirk inspired millions of young Americans to speak loudly and without fear about their political beliefs and never discouraged conversation or debate with those who he disagreed with. These young Americans, who include myself, are ready to pick up and carry his torch forward and continue to build a better America.

He truly was a warrior for everything America is supposed to stand for and it’s important that he and his message are never forgotten. He should now rank amongst the martyrs who died to teach America an everlasting lesson for generations to come.

Thank you Charlie,

Matt