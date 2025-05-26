Many Democrats have not learned their lesson in the five years since protests and riots raged through American cities in anger over what happened with George Floyd.

This Sunday saw many elected representatives and activists posting their respect for Floyd and said despite everything that was done to appease the violent movement, it has not been enough.

I go over how destructive the BLM riots were to Minneapolis, in order to make clear the following statements are asinine, in a video here.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz fondly recalled that people in his state "raised their voices, calling for justice and real, meaningful change to prevent a murder like this from ever happening again…Minnesota continues to mourn his loss and honor his legacy in the hopes that it might make our state better for generations to come.”

Nothing in the statement mentions the week-long riots that ravaged the streets of his state. Granted, acknowledging such a disaster would only remind people how weak his leadership was at the time.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, said that in the five years since Floyd died, “I am proud of the progress we’ve made, from organizing in our streets to the changes in local policy. I am grateful for the courage of our community in Minneapolis, and for the continued efforts of advocates fighting for justice every day. Because of these advocates, the world was forced to confront the violence embedded in our policing systems.”

(Continued)

Nevermind that everyday crime in her city skyrocketed after the riots because the criminals knew the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were now handcuffed from doing its job, Omar said there is more to be done.

“Communities in Minneapolis and across this country continue to be over-policed and under-resourced. Too many families live with the fear that an encounter with law enforcement could turn deadly,” she added.

Omar famously called to "completely dismantle” MPD, even though it was MPD, with the help from other agencies and the National Guard, who prevented the entire city from going up in flames. When presented with the option to do away with the police department, voters in the city understandably rejected the idea.

Rep. Monica McIver, the New Jersey politician who is facing charges for assaulting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, said “George Floyd was murdered—another Black life stolen by a broken system. That wasn’t justice then, and it’s not justice now.

Not to be outdone, Alexander Soros, the son of George Soros and is in charge of his father’s extensive left-wing networks, lamented how despite people calling for change “police killings have only gone up since, with 2024 being the deadliest year on record. Five years after, I hope this day can serve as a reminder that lasting change does not come quickly. I hope today can serve as a reminder to remember where you were and where you stood five years ago…”

It is crazy to think that the idea of defunding the police was a popular idea within the Democratic Party not so long ago. Even though it was a horrific position to be in favor of, there was a genuine force behind it that could have gone further if not for the massive riots that did not stop for the rest of the year.

It is because the monster the Left created caused problems no matter where it sprang up and was pushing ideas that were more insane than the last, people finally saw through the farce BLM was and said enough was enough.

It should not be surprising that Americans generally want police. Ask anyone who has been in less developed countries with police forces that are dubious at best. No organization is perfect, but the typical police department or sheriff’s office in the U.S. is leagues better compared to the rest of the world.

While most of the Left want to continue looking back fondly on the “racial justice” movement in 2020, it is encouraging to see people point out the Left’s version of that time period is nothing but revisionism.