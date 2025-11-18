The House of Representatives delivered a decisive 427-1 vote Tuesday compelling the Justice Department to disclose records from its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, marking a rare bipartisan victory following months of sustained pressure from lawmakers across party lines.

Representatives Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, spearheaded the transparency initiative that drew support from nearly every member present. Multiple Epstein survivors attended the historic vote, reportedly celebrating as the measure passed.

Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins cast the chamber’s sole dissenting vote, defending his position on social media by arguing the legislation lacks adequate safeguards for uninvolved individuals whose names appear in investigative materials.

“As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people—witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members,” Higgins stated, warning that mass document releases could harm those never criminally implicated.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed similar reservations before ultimately supporting the measure, noting concerns about insufficient victim protections and potential exposure of undercover law enforcement personnel. Johnson questioned whether future witnesses would cooperate with prosecutors if Congress could publicly reveal their identities.

Despite leadership hesitation, Republican members felt compelled to back the bill following President Donald Trump’s endorsement and widespread demands for transparency. The House Oversight Committee has already released over 60,000 pages of Epstein-related documents through separate proceedings.

“Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event or to meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority,” House Oversight Chair James Comer revealed, already disclosing new information from the files.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, bill sponsors cautioned senators against weakening the legislation during their review process.

“Don’t muck it up in the Senate,” Massie warned. “If you do anything that prevents disclosure, you are not for the people.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged immediate action upon receiving the bill, accusing Republicans of protecting Trump and concealing information. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has not indicated his plans for the measure.