Opinion:

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons

Help us replace the mainstream media by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member:

The House Homeland Security Committee hosted a hearing featuring Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and Democrats acted as you would expect.

Furious over enhanced immigration enforcement across the United States, Democrats on the committee either misrepresented the incidents that have grabbed the nation’s attention or put forth insane questions to Lyons and Scott. Instead of getting facts on the record, the Democrats were more interested in getting their soundbites in.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (Mich.) asked Scott if he is planning on seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump due to the conduct of Border Patrol agents operating within the United States.

“I signed up for this job to protect America and I’m very proud of the service that I provide and I don’t need a pardon from anybody,” Scott replied.

A messagr from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Finance Buzz

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get out of debt faster?

Yes, it sounds crazy. But it’s true.

The secret: Find a card with a “0% intro APR” period for balance transfers.

Then, transfer your debt balance and pay it down as much as possible during the intro period. No interest means you could pay off the debt faster.

Check out these cards today and see what the hype is all about.

Learn More

Piece continues

“You better hope so! You better hope you get been pardoned because you will be held accountable...That’s why I introduced a bill in the United States Congress to abolish ICE,” Thanedar replied.

It is unclear why Thanedar referred to ICE when talking to Scott since he is not in charge of that agency.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (N.Y.) told ICE’s Lyons that Democrats calling ICE the “Gestapo” and “secret police” are justified because it is what they are seeing.

“People are simply making valid observations about your tactics, which are unAmerican and outright fascist,” Goldman continued.

Lyons pushed back on Goldman’s comments and told him to go to the Holocaust Museum down the street in Washington, D.C. because he is wrong to make such a comparison.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (Ill.), who infamously declared she is a proud Guatemalan first before being an American, used her time to compare ICE and Border Patrol to the Klu Klux Klan.

“I have as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put on masks to terrorize communities of color. I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klanhood and the slave patrol,” she said.

The most appalling line of questioning came from Rep. LaMonica McIver (N.J.), who is charged with assaulting federal agents during a fight outside a holding facility last year.

McIver asked Lyons if he considers himself to be a religious man. When Lyons replied that he does, McIver then asked, “How do you think Judgement Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?”

“I’m not going to entertain that question,” Lyons said.

“Of course not. Do you think you’re going to Hell?” McIver followed up.

After Lyons again said he was not going to answer the question, Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) interjected to tell McIver her questions were not appropriate.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m just axing a question. You guys are always talking about religion and the Bible...” McIver said, defending her “questions.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, it can be certain that if Democrats take back the House after this year’s midterms, the witch hunt from the Left against DHS will only benefit illegal aliens and the criminal enterprises who profit off of them.