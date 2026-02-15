PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Wilkins's avatar
Shane Wilkins
2h

Didn’t the democrats create the problem in the first place? They allowed millions to come in, rape pillage and steal. Now they wish to play the good cop? They are criminals and need to just STFU while we try to get our country back in order. Most of them should be arrested for harboring criminals.

Reply
Share
1 reply
RBrian Yoshida's avatar
RBrian Yoshida
2h

The “elected officials “ for the democrats hate America. They will do anything to destroy it. Lie about what ICE is actually doing , harboring criminals, allowing taxpayers money to be wasted by fraud everywhere, and NEVER be held accountable. This is pure evil and we must stand against it.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture