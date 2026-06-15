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The UFC tournament on the White House lawn to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday was a smashing success and showcased true American patriotism.

For those reasons, liberals, Democrats, and progressives were naturally opposed to such a display. Before, during, and after the event, they took to social media to rage against the special occasion.

Mike Nellis, a Democrat content creator, whined, “Your tax dollars at work, folks,” in response to a video showing a spectacular military flyover during the national anthem.

ItsLuke, another social media personality known for making videos where he is yelling and swearing about Republicans, ranted against President Donald Trump and the UFC.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. I don’t care if you’re Right or Left. I don’t care about any of that sh*t. If you think anything about this is cool or American or manly…you are so slow, I could time you with a fu*king calendar!” ItsLuke said.

The angry man then boasted how he is manly because he lifts at the gym on a regular basis.

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said the patriotic event was a “new low” because of the “tacky” UFC fight.

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Leftists showed they truly don’t have a clue how the U.S. military works when some asked why service members were saluting the UFC fighters as they walked from the White House to the ring. What they did not know was the service members were not saluting the fighters, but they were saluting the Medal of Honor recipients who were their escorts.

It has been pointed out many times, and it should be for good reason, that all the whining and complaining from Democrats about the event do not matter considering the Biden-Harris White House had a transgender flash his/her/its breasts on the lawn during a Pride event.

Not to mention the White House has featured fights and legendary parties, such as during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency. As previously stated, this show was to usher in the patriotic festivities that celebrate our nation’s founding.

It is no surprise the Left was thrown into a rage in response to that. Democrats have been found to be the least patriotic in polling time and time again. Yes, there are many problems within our country and we are far from perfect, but that does not invalidate the many great things about the United States.

For me, I know there is no other nation I would rather be from.