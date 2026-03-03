Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton erupted during her House Oversight Committee deposition on Jeffrey Epstein last Thursday after discovering Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had leaked a photo of her testifying to conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

“I’m done with this!!”

What Clinton said: “I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior!” Clinton shouted after a committee member admitted “I did post one.” When Boebert protested the photo was from before the hearing began, Clinton fired back “it doesn’t matter! We all are abiding by the same rules!”

Why it matters: The dramatic moment was captured in the full deposition video released Monday by the Oversight Committee. Clinton’s team had specifically requested a public hearing rather than a closed-door deposition, with her adviser noting the photo leak violated rules “read at the top of the meeting.” The incident forced a brief pause in testimony “while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule.”

Austin bar shooter had history of Islamic extremism, hate toward conservative women and antisemitism

Ndiaga Diagne, the 53-year-old Senegalese national killed by police Sunday after shooting three people dead and wounding over a dozen at an Austin bar, had a history of spewing hateful messages online, including calling conservative women “whores,” praising the Islamic revolution as “eternal,” and hurling antisemitic and racist remarks routinely flagged as “hateful conduct” on X.

Ndiaga Diagne

Why it matters: Diagne was wearing a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt over a shirt bearing the Iranian flag during the attack, and a Quran was recovered from his car. Authorities believe he may have been motivated by US and Israeli missile strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The FBI and local police are investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

What he posted: Diagne wrote “the Islamic revolution is eternal and here to stay until the end of time” in an April 2025 post, telling “Zionist and islamophobes” they “can’t do a damn thing about it.” He viciously attacked conservative figures including Laura Loomer (”shut the f--k up you Israel first wh--e, move to Israel you f--king bitch”) and congressional candidate Valentina Gomez (”you ain’t one of them wet back bitch”). He also called Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu “evil” and told Ivanka Trump after she praised her father’s Middle East peace push that “they think they can turn GAZA into a real estate development” and “the atrocities of the settlers occupying Palestine will come to an end.”

Jasmine Crockett responds to Islamic terror attack in Texas bar by saying most shooters are “white”

Neither of the two Democratic frontrunners in Texas’ Senate primary—James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett—addressed concerns about Islamic terrorism after a deadly Austin shooting Sunday left three dead and over a dozen wounded, instead focusing on gun control and warning against stereotyping immigrants. Talarico called for “universal background checks” and “red flag laws,” while Crockett claimed that the majority of shooters “have been white.”

Crockett’s words: “If I was to give you the facts as to who the shooters have been in these mass shootings, I can guarantee you — the vast majority of them have been White, male and homegrown. But we don’t see them taking any action on that,” Crockett said.

GOP response: RNC spokesman Zach Kraft condemned the Democrats’ response as “absolutely disgusting,” saying they’re “blaming hardworking Texans who go to church and lawfully own guns, instead of the radical Islamic terrorist.” Texas Republicans blamed the shooting on Biden’s border policies, with Rep. Wesley Hunt saying “this is what happened when you had four years of an open border” and 20 million illegal entries, calling the shooter an “animal.”

Female American pilot smiles at Kuwaiti rescuers after being accidentally shot down during Iran strikes

An American F-15 pilot appeared to be grinning and standing easily after ejecting from her jet when it was accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses Sunday during US assaults on Iran, according to purported viral footage. The pilot confirmed she was OK to rescuers, who said “thank you for helping us,” prompting her to raise her hands as if to say “you’re welcome.”

Watch: