Hillary Clinton acknowledged at the Munich Security Conference Saturday that loose immigration policies in the U.S. and other Western countries “went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed with secure borders — also admitting that her husband Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deported far more people than Trump has.

“More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps then were in the first Trump term or in the first year of Trump’s second term!!” Clinton bragged.

Why it matters: Clinton pointed to deportation numbers to defend Democratic immigration records, noting “more people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps.” During the Clinton administration over 12 million were deported, and during the Obama years 5 million were deported across two terms — compared to Trump’s claimed 3 million in his second term, including 2.2 million “self-deportations.”

The big picture: Clinton has periodically warned about the political dangers of lax immigration, telling a 2018 audience that Europe needed “to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” and reportedly pressing the Biden administration privately to tighten enforcement during New York City’s 2023 migrant crisis. Notably, encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are currently at their lowest level in more than five decades — lower than during the Clinton, Obama, and first Trump administrations.

Trump honors special forces at Fort Bragg, reveals three pilots wounded during Maduro capture

President Donalf Trump visited Fort Bragg Friday to honor the nearly 200 special forces troops involved in January’s Operation Absolute Resolve — the mission that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — revealing that three helicopter pilots were “hit pretty bad in the legs” while landing under close-range machine gun fire before snipers quickly neutralized the threat.

What happened: Seven U.S. troops were injured in the operation overall, while Venezuela’s defense ministry said 83 people were killed on its side, including Venezuelan security forces and 32 Cuban personnel. Trump praised a secret weapon he calls the “discombobulator,” which he said disabled Venezuelan communications and equipment, adding “the Russian equipment didn’t work. The Chinese equipment didn’t work. Everyone’s trying to figure out why it didn’t work.”

What’s next: Following Maduro’s capture, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over as Venezuela’s leader and has maintained that both Maduro and his wife are “innocent.” The U.S. and the interim Rodriguez government signed a massive energy pact in late January, with Venezuelan crude oil proceeds now flowing into U.S.-controlled accounts. Trump also used the Fort Bragg visit to warn troops that Democrats winning the midterms would result in the military being “stripped” and the base name being changed back to Fort Liberty.

Did Obama just admit aliens exist?

Former President Barack Obama was forced to clarify his stance on extraterrestrial life Sunday after a podcast clip went viral in which he told left-wing podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen “they’re real, but I haven’t seen them” when asked if aliens existed during a lightning round segment.

What he said: Obama took to Instagram to walk back the remarks, explaining that “statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” but that “the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.” He also denied the existence of a secret alien facility, saying “they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president.”

Why it matters: The confusion stemmed partly from the podcast format itself — host Brian Tyler Cohen failed to follow up on Obama’s initial alien admission twice, instead moving on to questions about the pope, leaving the former president’s comments open to interpretation. Obama said he “was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round” before clarifying that his original answer was meant to reflect the statistical likelihood of life existing somewhere in the vast universe rather than confirmed extraterrestrial contact with Earth.

Taliban pledges “full support” to Iran in event of American military attack

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared Sunday in a Radio Iran interview that Afghanistan would “stand in solidarity and offer full support to their Iranian brethren” if the U.S. attacks Iran, while also emphasizing the Taliban would prefer to see peaceful negotiations succeed over war between Washington and Tehran.