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Jeanette Kirk's avatar
Jeanette Kirk
1h

Thank goodness someone was there that knew what to do to save the child ❤️❤️❤️❤️

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Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
19m

Superb beyond compare…go ICE !

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