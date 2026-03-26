An ICE agent saved the life of a 1-year-old boy who stopped breathing while in a TSA PreCheck line at New York City’s JFK Airport on Wednesday, rushing to the scene after hearing the father’s screams and performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Security footage showed the child’s arms becoming lifeless in his father’s arms, sparking panic as passengers scrambled to find help, before the agent assessed the child and began the lifesaving procedure.

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What happened: After a few seconds, the child started breathing again, with responding paramedics evaluating the boy and determining he was healthy enough to fly. DHS said “this heroic officer immediately sprang into action—rushing toward the cries, taking the child, and performing a Heimlich maneuver that restored the infant’s breathing after nearly two minutes,” adding the officer’s “extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement.”

The pattern: The boy was the second child saved by ICE in recent weeks—on Feb. 20, off-duty ICE agents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, performed CPR on a 4-year-old who fell into a hotel swimming pool and almost drowned after a panicked woman sought their help. ICE said at the time “if our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome. Because of their training, these two agents were able to save a life.”

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When consumers give up, the markets fall quickly. 401(k)’s are in for a rough ride.

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Chicago alderwoman closes office over backlash after saying slain student was in “wrong place at the wrong time”

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden closed her office for the week citing safety concerns after backlash over comments that Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman, 18, killed March 19 on a Rogers Park pier, was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” and might have “startled” her alleged killer.

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The apology: Hadden apologized Wednesday, saying her comments “landed wrong with some people” and were “never intended to blame the victim,” adding “the fact that some media outlets are intentionally creating sound bites to misconstrue my words during this tragedy is also unfortunate.”

Why it matters: The suspect, Jose Medina-Medina, 25, is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was apprehended by Border Patrol in May 2023 then released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to DHS. He was charged with shoplifting in 2023 after allegedly stealing over $130 from a Macy’s, failed to appear for court resulting in an active warrant when he allegedly shot Gorman, and is currently hospitalized with tuberculosis with his court hearing rescheduled for Friday.

What happened: Police sources said the shooting was an apparent ambush with the suspect wearing a face mask, though he was later identified via video footage showing his “very distinct limp and gait” in his apartment building lobby. Court documents show Medina-Medina told officials in 2023 he was living at Leone Beach Park fieldhouse, a city-sponsored migrant shelter that closed in 2024.

Chinese siblings charged in IED plot at US Iran War command base

A Chinese brother and sister have been charged after an explosive device was found outside a gate at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, the headquarters of US Central Command overseeing troops in the Iran war, with the brother fleeing to China while the sister faces accessory charges.

Device Found March 16: The IED was discovered outside a gate at MacDill Air Force Base on March 16, days after it was allegedly planted between March 10 and 12 near the visitors center at the nerve center for US operations in the Middle East.

Charges Against Siblings: Alen Zheng, 20, faces charges of attempting to damage government property, unlawfully making a destructive device, and possessing an unregistered destructive device; his sister Ann Mary Zheng, 27, is charged with witness tampering and accessory after the fact.

FBI Director Statement: FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the sister is in custody while the brother Alen Zheng fled to China, with both sharing an address in Land O’ Lakes near the base.

Europe now has up to 1,000 No-Go Zones according to mass migration report

A new report presented to the EU Parliament estimates Europe is home to 900–1,000 “no-go zones” and thousands more sensitive neighborhoods, driven by decades of mass migration policies and failures of multiculturalism, with 63% of Islamist terror attacks from 2010 to 2025 linked to such areas.

Foreign-Born Population Spike: No-go zones studied have an average 40% foreign-born population, more than 100% higher than the EU average of 20% and urban average of 30%, correlating directly with the rise in these high-crime enclaves.

Metrics Define No-Go Areas: Areas are scored on homicide, sexual violence, robbery rates, youth gangs, unemployment, school dropouts, antisemitism, homophobia, gender restrictions, and state withdrawal such as police refusing entry, with the highest scoring 10 as de facto autonomous zones.

High-Scoring Neighborhoods Named: Franc-Moisin in Saint-Denis, France scored 10; La Castellane in Marseille, Molenbeek in Brussels, and Rosengard in Malmö, Sweden each scored 9.4, showing extreme examples of parallel societies.

Report Author and Statement: Authored by Maxime Hemery-Aymar and presented by New Direction Foundation, the report warns these enclaves exploit vulnerabilities for jihadist recruitment, with Nicola Procaccini stating they threaten the values of freedom and equality defining European civilization.

Ex-Police chief allegedly steals $30,000 from kids’ Christmas Fund in Georgia

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested former Pearson police chief Woodrow “Peewee” Wilson Burkhalter and charged him with 56 counts of theft after he and his wife allegedly misappropriated $30,000 from the Atkinson County Christmas fund meant for underprivileged children between November 2019 and January 2026.