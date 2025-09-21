Opinion:

I am writing this week’s column from Phoenix, Arizona to take part in honoring Charlie Kirk on Sunday. It is an event that, while somber, was important to attend given what has taken place since Charlie was brutally taken from us.

As I wrote last week, leftists have not toned down their rhetoric in the aftermath of a suspect Taylor Robinson reportedly hating Charlie for spreading “hate” while Robinson was in a relationship with a man who (wrongly) identified as a woman.

In the time since the shooting, radical leftists have been busy doing more than just celebrating Charlie’s death. In Texas, one student at Texas Tech University was expelled after allegedly assaulting someone at a vigil for Charlie on campus.

Another student at Texas State University was expelled after reenacting Charlie’s death over and over again at a vigil hosted by students. The former student, Devion Canty Jr., claims he was spit on and called racial slurs, but there has been no evidence of such behavior towards him. Canty created a GoFundMe after being kicked out of the school.

The real-life antics haven’t been just on college campuses and have been far more violent.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Freespoke

The internet isn’t a discussion anymore, it’s a brawl between clickbait, spin, and headlines that sound like bad comedy. One minute you’re checking the weather, the next you’re wondering if “Ambassador Arrested in His Underwear” is news, or just Tuesday.

That’s why Freespoke entered the ring.

Freespoke puts you back in control of the fight. One tap shows you the consensus, the divide, and expert insights from podcasts, so you see the truth, not the propaganda. It’s private, clean, and uncensored. No tracking. No porn. No data harvesting. Just clarity.

Whether you’re fact-checking a meme, decoding a viral TikTok, or cutting through the “official version” of events, Freespoke is your chaos-killer.

And as an exclusive for Politibrawl readers: Get 35% off Freespoke Premium with code pbl35.

Premium unlocks enhanced privacy by blocking all ads while using the app which means no more creepy data-stalking ads. Plus, you get unlimited AI summaries that simplify complex stories in seconds, and fully searchable podcast transcripts that pull truth straight from the source.

Don't lose the brawl for the truth. Download the free app today and take back control.

Download the Free App and Be in Control

Learn More

(Piece continues)

On Saturday, it was confirmed the suspect who shot at an ABC news station in California is a former teacher's union legislative director and his X account is full of far-left rhetoric encouraging violent escalation.

The Sacramento man has since been released after posting bail.

The older man who first claimed to have been the shooter at Utah Valley University, in an attempt to give time for the real shooter to get away, has since been charged with having child abuse material on his phone. He has been charged with obstruction of justice and for the abuse materials on his phone.

Several vigils for Charlie have had to be canceled or moved to more secure locations due to threats made by aggressors. Antifa showed up to the memorial service held in Boston to harass attendees. A bomb that was intended to go off was put underneath a news van for a Fox station while it was parked for coverage of Robinson’s alleged involvement.

Dozens of House Democrats either voted “no” or “present” on a House resolution honoring Charlie and condemning political violence.

It has been nice seeing Turning Point USA staff that I have not seen in a long time, despite the circumstances. While everyone wants to be here to remember Charlie, there’s a level of concern on what could happen during the memorial service. The temporary security fencing that was made famous during the 2020 BLM riots has been placed outside State Farm Stadium.

This is the environment we are in. It is hard enough to remember Charlie when such a tragedy did not seem possible prior to September, but now it is being marred by the new threats made to people who want to mourn him.

This is why we can’t unify with these people. They are happy to dance on our graves and take action against those who want to have a moment to process such senseless death. The threats of being fired or put on suspension for a job has not changed some of this wicked behavior.

Only time will tell if this can be a lasting turning point for the country. It is hard to imagine moving on with the status quo once Charlie is buried, and for his sake, the status quo cannot remain. There must be more than justice, there needs to be a reckoning.