The New York City mayoral election is just six days away, and while socialist Zohran Mamdani still leads in the polls, level-headed New Yorkers are rallying to push Andrew Cuomo as the only sane choice for the city.

Exorbitant scandal envelopes the young Democratic Socialist. As the election approaches, see just some of Mamdani’s dirtiest laundry:

Foreign Donation Allegations

Mamdani’s campaign allegedly accepted nearly $13,000 from at least 170 donors from outside the United States, which raised questions about campaign finance compliance since only U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents can contribute to American political campaigns. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed criminal referrals against Mamdani over these donations.

However, Mamdani’s campaign maintains that all U.S. citizens and permanent residents living abroad are legally permitted to donate, and stated they would return any donations not in compliance with campaign finance law. As of mid-October, 91 of the foreign donations had been refunded.

Lying about 9/11 “Aunt”

Mamdani faced pushback over a story he told about his aunt being afraid to wear her hijab on the subway after 9/11. Critics found a LinkedIn profile of what they believed was his aunt showing her without a head covering, leading to accusations of dishonesty.

Mamdani clarified he was referring to “Zehra fuhi, my father’s cousin, who passed away a few years ago,” explaining that he had called her his aunt all his life, which is common in South Asian cultures.

“Globalize the Intifada”

Mamdani faced criticism for refusing to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a call for violence against Israel using the Arabic word for ‘uprising.’ Mamdani says “I have never spoken in support of global jihad.”

Mamdani’s father has also been quoted arguing that “Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence rather than stigmatized as a mark of barbarism.”

In a recent Fox Interview, Mamdani refused to condemn Hamas when asked point-blank.

Targeting “whiter” neighborhoods and “billionaires shouldnot exist”

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani doubled down on his plan to increase property taxes on “richer and whiter neighborhoods,” while claiming the proposal is “not driven by race” despite his campaign platform explicitly targeting white homeowners.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Mamdani defended the plan as simply addressing neighborhoods that are “being under-taxed versus over-taxed” and argued he’s “just naming things as they are.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee also suggested billionaires shouldn’t exist, prompting billionaire John Catsimatidis—who owns the Gristedes supermarket chain and has threatened to sell his stores if Mamdani wins—to dub him “the Fidel Castro of New York” and warn that “he’ll make New York City the next Detroit.”

Checking off ‘Black’ in College Application

Troubling revelations emerged when The New York Times exposed that NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani falsely identified as “Black or African American” on his 2009 Columbia application despite being of Indian descent. The scandal has raised serious questions about Mamdani’s character and judgment.

Mamdani’s Mother says he is “not American at all"

In a resurfaced 2013 interview, NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair described her then-21-year-old son as “not an American at all” but rather a “total desi” who was born in Uganda, raised between India and America, and identifies as Ugandan and Indian.