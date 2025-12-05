PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Electronink's avatar
Electronink
3h

Thank you for this post -- just when the world seems to slouch into a darker place, we get to read of clarity and courage. This post makes the world a bit brighter, and is very much appreciated. May God Bless this young woman, and all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dovid Blinderman's avatar
Dovid Blinderman
19m

BLUE IS TRUE 👍 RED IS DEAD 👍 Vote Blue in 2026 that 💙 😉 the o only FIX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture