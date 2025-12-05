“I was in therapy to cope with the fact that I was never going to get better, never going to recover, never going back to college, never going to be much. Three months later, I’m at the White House meeting the President.”

She shouldn’t have survived.

Now, she lives for conserving American values, and our planet.

Danielle’s political career began at an early age. Born in Milwaukee, she always had a knack for the political landscape, with her equally vocal parents and fascination with an event for former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker she attended when she was just eleven-years-old.

Come 2013, Twitter was born, and like many political buffs, Danielle couldn’t resist. It was there she received the direct message that changed her life.

Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk were in their inception phase. One of their initial invitations to join what was to become one of the most monumental movements of our time went to none other than young Danielle via Twitter.

And at just thirteen years old, she became a part of history.

For the entirety of her teenage years, Danielle travelled the country with Kirk, going to all the TPUSA events and being “captivated” by the star conservative debater.

“My mom just found my notebook from my first Turning Point conference in 2015. She was like, ‘You were just absolutely enthralled with what was going on here.’” Danielle gushed.

“I fell in love with wanting to make my country that I loved a better place – and I’ve been doing that ever since.”

She truly has – working on state legislature campaigns during her college years, serving as a White House intern, and now her true passion as the Director of Florida Young Republicans and the Florida Director for the American Conservation Coalition…

It might seem like Danielle has always had it all figured out, and in certain ways she has, with her resolute belief in Conservatism and Christian faith, but the road itself was far from easy.

Forced to shift trajectories after Trump lost the 2020 election and her internship to the job pipeline evaporated, Danielle worked in finance in Orlando for a few years, and actually stepped away from the world of politics — until a friend asked her to join an American Conservation Coalition event.

That moment changed everything.

It opened her eyes, mesmerized by the grandiose and divine qualities of our natural world, Danielle asked herself “..why wouldn’t I want to dedicate my life to preserving God’s creation… and as I got more religious - I ended up converting to Catholicism during that time as well,” she recounted. “I just dedicated my whole life to protecting the Lord’s creation.”

Yep, conservation. Not usually the common passion for Republicans, but Danielle has never contended with what’s common. She’s more concerned with what she believes to be right.

In her day-to-day, you’ll find her managing all the operations for conservation field events for the Coalition’s twelve branches, organizing thousands of volunteers across Pensacola to the Florida Keys, and all young Republican outreach.

“The Young Republicans of Florida has done the - I think - most insane job of outreach last election season and now during this election season. Just getting out and making millions and millions of voter contacts.”

“We’re absolutely blowing the Democrats out of the water, and a lot of it is female led, which is so beautiful.”

Not only is the movement female-driven, an often unnoticed aspect of modern-day conservatism, but it’s a movement that continues to withstand great evil, something Danielle can attest to as both a Christian and founding contributor to Turning Point USA.

“I think a lot of people see themselves in Charlie and what he was doing.”

“When you see someone who you’ve known for over a decade – a friend – get murdered on camera, it becomes very real. Seeing someone who thinks the same as you get murdered on camera for the things he believed, it’s like, ‘Oh man, that was me.’”

Since then, she’s, through her work with the Florida Young Republicans specifically, felt the tectonic plates of fate churn in response to the tragedy from September.

“We’ve had a surge of people just asking how to get more involved, coming to our events, but…they want even more than just to come to events. They want to make a difference. They want to be a force in their community.”

“I think it’s something that Charlie would love to see – his legacy live on in this passion and veracity for truth and justice.”

Young Republicans are taking the helm for patriotism along with Danielle, but what of Danielle’s passion for conservatism, and her work as the Director for Florida conservation?

What of those stereotypes that conservatives don’t care about the planet? How does she combat those ideas?

“It’s just historically not been a conservative issue,” Danielle said. “Which is crazy. because what is not conservative about wanting to conserve the most beautiful country on this planet for our kids and our grandkids?....This is the most beautiful country on the planet. Here’s why we should save it. Here’s why it’s a health risk. Here’s why it could also be a pro-life issue.”

“Conservation and the protection of our earth hits on so many different issues. It’s not good for us in any way, shape, or form, physically, spiritually, emotionally, to live on a planet that is not healthy or protected or conserved.”



The Coalition is responsible for countless weekly beach clean-ups and other events in collaborating with National Park Service rangers, helping protect the state’s breathtaking landscape and wildlife.

Danielle is also on the MABA, the Make America Beautiful Again committee, with seven other conservation organizations, committed to preserving the nation in all its glory.

Although facing countless barriers against real sustainability, the one thing Danielle holds tight to is hope. There’s much to be done, but Danielle sees every step.

“It starts in communities.” Danielle said. “We need to encourage people. We believe in market-based solutions for our climate environmental problems. We need innovation over regulation, and we need to work hand in hand with farmers, business owners, and community leaders to protect our natural wonders. There’s really no other way.”

Danielle’s tenacity comes across as innate, an integral part of her natural character, which is true, but it has undoubtedly been emboldened and strengthened by the harrowing journey it took for her to get here.

Because the truth is, Danielle might have never gotten here.

In 2019, she received her second traumatic brain injury. A triple major and majorly involved in school, Danielle was rocketed back to an elementary school learning level. She lost everything, even her ability to walk freely. The physical and emotional pain — having to step away from college — it all became too much for Danielle.



“I was in therapy to cope with the fact that I was never going to get better, never going to recover, never going back to college, never going to be much.”



There was seemingly no way out.

“Three months later, I’m at the White House meeting the President.”

That is, for someone without faith, for it was in this period where Danielle found herself “on fire for the Lord.”

“I’m a registered Republican, but above all else, I’m a Catholic Christian.”

It’s that fire from tragedy that formed Danielle’s entire perspective, and continues to guide her in her work today.

“It’s truly the best thing that ever happened to me. And I’m so blessed that now I get to be a living example of the miracles of Christ and the goodness of God.”

Her faith touches everything she does, and is how Danielle deals with stereotypes and hatred, how she combats opposing views and continues to stand tall in her conservative values even with so much verbal and politically violent attacks conservatives face on a regular basis.

She isn’t scared to speak her mind, because she is “surrounded by the armor of God.”

Danielle’s words to Republicans - to conservative women near and far leading the charge and igniting change in communities: The time is now.

“This is our time to shine and really and really drive home what it means to be an American, if anything. Not even just a conservative, but what it means to protect freedom and American values and culture.”

This is Danielle.

This is her story.

And this land we stand on - with visionaries founded in faith and relentless strength - is Her America.