PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
3h

I am so surprised that this airhead and ridiculous excuse for a senator can even read this pointless screed, obviously written for her by one of her psychopathic staffers.

Such an embarrassment and the definition of Trump Derangement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Angela Mickel's avatar
Angela Mickel
1h

IF nyc ends up with a commie mayor they have no one to blame but the dumb asses that voted for it. Having said that, POTUS has every right to withhold federal funds if push comes to shove. This camel jockey was born into money, but he doesn't want anyone else to have any. He was raised with the best of everything, but he wants others to shop for food in stores that will have none. He was raised in expensive surroundings, but he doesn't want YOU to own your own property. What a sweetheart. I always knew ny would eat it's own eventually. Just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture