Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired back at Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono after she accused him of abusing his authority by sending Marines to the LA riots.

Click To Watch Video

“Our concerns about you have proven true!” Hirono told Hegseth. “Instead of strengthening national security, you’ve turned the Pentagon into a dysfunctional mess!”

“Close the 5,000 Marines and National Guard have been deployed to LA without the request or consent of the LA mayor or governor,” she continued. “This troop employment is purposefully flaming and escalates tensions. You claim lethality is your top priority, do you plan to unleash this lethal force against U.S. citizens and civilians in LA and other cities?”

Hegseth completely rejected the premise of her absurd question, which was full mischaracterizations of the Trump administration’s actions and Hegseth’s prior statements.

“All of those National Guards and Marines have conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism defending our federal agents!” Hegseth fired back.

“I am not here to listen to your rhetorical responses,” Hirono interrupted. “If ordered by the president to shoot peaceful protesters in the legs, would you carry out that order?”

Hegseth again answered, “The characterization that I would be given unlawful orders, it’s all meant to attempt to smear the commander-in-chief and I won’t fall for it!”

Watch Hegseth refuse to play into Hirono’s nonsense:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Nutrition and Healing

REVEALED: NASA’s 1972 report led to this discovery?

If you think history books taught you everything about the Apollo moon landing... you need to see this shocking video...

The full story is finally coming out. WATCH NOW.

Click to Watch Video

TWO firefighters gunned down and killed in ambush

Two firefighters were killed and a third critically injured when a shooter ambushed crews responding to a wildfire near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The International Association of Firefighters confirmed that members were "ambushed in a heinous act of violence" by a sniper while responding to a fire, with one firefighter remaining in surgery as of Sunday night.

The suspected shooter was found dead with a firearm, ending the active threat - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced that SWAT team members located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain with a firearm nearby, allowing authorities to lift the shelter-in-place order that had been issued for the area.

High-ranking federal and state officials responded with support and prayers - Governor Brad Little called it a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters," while FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed FBI assets were en route to provide tactical support, and Attorney General Pam Bondi said FBI agents were on the ground assisting local authorities.

Law enforcement had been under active fire before neutralizing the threat - Sheriff Robert Norris said during a press conference that personnel were still being fired upon and encouraged officers to "take that shot, neutralize the threat" when they had a clear opportunity, as the shooter showed "no evidence of wanting to surrender."

Trump threatens radical NYC socialist: behave or no federal money

Trump’s warning - During a "Sunday Morning Futures" interview, President Trump warned that "whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."

Trump called Mamdani a "communist" and "radical left lunatic" while expressing shock at his primary victory - The president said the socialist candidate is "pure communist" and that it's "inconceivable" he could win, adding "I used to say we will never have a socialist in this country. No, but we'll have a communist" as NYC mayor.

Mamdani rejected Trump's "communist" label and accused him of trying to distract from working-class issues - The Democratic nominee pushed back on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying Trump will attack "how I look, how I sound, where I'm from" to distract from his fight for "the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower, that he has since then betrayed."

Trump announces B-2 pilots who bombed Iranian nuclear sites invited to White House

President Donald Trump praised the "courageous" pilots during a "Sunday Morning Futures" interview, noting they flew 36 hours in cramped spaces "mostly occupied by bombs" and hit targets "the size of half a refrigerator door from 50,000 feet up" with perfect accuracy.