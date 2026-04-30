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Edward's avatar
Edward
1h

Another ugly nasty dem women who will not be missed when she is in hell 🙏please lord send her on to hell

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liney sue's avatar
liney sue
1h

Wonder if Nancy Pelosi used her office info to "feather her nest"????

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