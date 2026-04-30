Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired back at Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she accused him and others in the Trump administration of “insider trading” through online betting markets, allegedly gambling on events related to the Iran War.

“I’ll answer that with a BIG FAT NEGATIVE!” Hegseth clapped back at Warren. “I don’t know what you’re looking for but you ain’t gonna find it!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Gunner Gear

That's the FULL AUTO BLACK WIDOW SWITCHBLADE — and right now it's 70% off.

This isn't your average pocket knife.

The Black Widow deploys a razor-sharp 3.75" triple-beveled 420 stainless steel blade faster than any threat you'll face.

One click to deploy. One click to conceal. Lightning fast. Dead silent. The serrated edge tears through rope, branches, and anything in its path. The built-in glass breaker turns it into a life-saving escape tool when seconds count.

Non-slip aluminum handle. Sturdy pocket clip. Fits your pocket, purse, glovebox, or nightstand without a second thought. 6 months of hard use and still razor sharp.

Trusted by military, police, first responders, and the independent woman who refuses to be a victim. 70% off. FREE shipping. Limited stock.

When it's gone, it's gone.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL AUTO BLACK WIDOW SWITCHBLADE.

Shop Now

Maine Gov. drops out of Senate race, Nazi tattooed Dem now leads primary

Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday she’s exiting the US Senate race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, citing lack of “financial resources.”

Mills did not endorse Graham Platner, now the only viable Democrat candidate, who has come under scrutiny for a tattoo depicting what appears to be a Totenkopf, a skull symbol closely associated with Nazi SS units. An April 7 poll showed Platner ahead of Mills by 33 points.

Platner’s controversial online history resurfaces: Previously deleted Reddit posts tied to Platner show him describing himself as a “communist,” calling “all” police officers “bastards,” criticizing rural white Americans as racist and unintelligent, and questioning in 2013 “why black people don’t tip.” Additional posts reportedly include him saying that sexual assault victims should “just take some responsibility for themselves,” and defending a Marine who urinated on a deceased Taliban fighter.

Democrats keep learning the hard way: Don’t. Poke. Ron. DeSantis.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to play tough guy last week, warning Florida Republicans that if they redrew their congressional maps, they’d suffer the same fate as Texas Republicans.

Instead, the Florida governor mockingly invited Jeffries to come campaign in his state, saying nothing would help Florida Republicans more than having the New York Democrat stumping all over Florida.

The timing was especially poor for Jeffries. The Supreme Court had just struck down a race-based redistricting map in Louisiana, dealing another blow to the Democrats’ preferred map-drawing strategy.

This exchange perfectly captures the current disconnect. Democrats in Washington keep issuing ultimatums and warnings to red-state governors, apparently believing their words still carry the same weight they once did.

Mac-and-cheese thief busted after stealing $80K from Chick-fil-a

A former Chick-fil-A employee in Grapevine, Texas, has been arrested for allegedly stealing roughly $80,000 in a surprisingly simple but effective mac-and-cheese scam.