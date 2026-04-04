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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday he is ordering base commanders to loosen restrictions on service members’ ability to conceal carry their personal firearms while on base. Normally, it is only military police who carry firearms in a non-training setting.

“Our rights as citizens are not granted to us by government, but instead, by God,” Hegseth said in a video on X. “These warfighters entrusted with the safety of our nation are no less entitled to exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms than any other American.”

Pointing to terrorist attacks on military bases, which are sometimes the size of small to medium-sized cities, Hegseth explained it is only right to allow service members to be able to confront attackers when minutes count.

Hegseth said he signed a memo telling base commanders to accept requests from personnel to conceal carry while on post, “with the presumption that it is necessary for personal protection.

“If a request is for some reason denied, the reason for that denial will be in writing and will explain in detail the basis for that direction,” the Secretary added. “Not enemies are foreign, nor are they all outside our borders. Some are domestic.”

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U.S. Special Forces veteran Jim Hanson praised Hegseth’s memo, drawing from his own experience when he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington.

“I had a WA state concealed carry permit. But I was supposed to leave my gun at home to go to 1st Special Forces Group where I was a Special Forces WEAPONS guy. It was absurd,” Hanson said on X.

The logic certainly follows that if troops are trusted and trained to carry actual weapons of war, which includes machine guns, grenades, and missile launchers, they can be trusted to carry their personal firearms while on base as well. As previously stated, some military bases are huge and it can take military police time someone might not have in a life or death situation.

Democrats and liberals have criticized Hegseth’s new memo, saying it will only make installations more dangerous. The problem with that logic is the U.S. has heard these arguments before when concealed carry was being implemented across the country for regular citizens. There was never a spike in crime after conceal carry laws went into effect.

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Take Florida, which was one of the first to implement a shall-issue license system in the 1980s. After 2023, law-abiding Florida residents no longer need a license to conceal carry in the state. The fear-mongering of the state becoming one big O.K. corral never manifested. After the Florida First District Court of Appeal ruled the state’s open carry law was unconstitutional in 2025, Florida has been an open carry state with the same results.

That said, I’ll repeat what many service members have heard during weekend or holiday safety briefs from their leadership: Don’t be the one that ruins it for everyone else.

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