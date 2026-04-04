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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
2d

I carried on base for nearly 2 decades. We alternated who would conceal carry so no one but the security chief knew who would at any time be carrying so just in case one of our own snapped. It was a precaution that never was needed but all that stopped when Obama became POTUS for what ever reason.

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
2d

A ONE-TWO PUNCH.....sec of war Hegseth says ARM UP on base....pres Trump says embrace religion , embrace going to church , embrace worshiping our Lord & Savior JESUS the Christ - - this is adult leadership, is it not ? ? ......... ........blessings everyone

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