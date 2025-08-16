Senator Josh Hawley launched a congressional investigation into Meta following revelations that the company approved internal guidelines permitting AI chatbots to engage in "romantic" and "sensual" conversations with minors.

The Missouri Republican, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, demanded extensive documentation from CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding Meta's artificial intelligence policies and their potential harm to children.

"Zuckerberg siccing his company's AI chatbots on our kids called for another one," Hawley told Fox News Digital, referencing his existing probe into Meta's China connections. "Big Tech will know no boundaries until Congress holds social media outlets accountable."

Reuters initially exposed Meta's controversial "GenAI: Content Risk Standards" document, spanning over 200 pages of guidelines for building and training chatbots. The standards reportedly allowed AI systems to make disturbing comments about children's bodies, including describing an 8-year-old as "a work of art" with "every inch... a masterpiece."

Hawley's letter to Zuckerberg criticized the company's "cavalier attitude" toward youth safety and accused Meta of making corrections only after public exposure. The senator set a September 19 deadline for Meta to provide comprehensive materials including policy iterations, enforcement mechanisms, incident reports, and regulatory communications.

Hawley began his scathing letter to the tech CEO:

Reports indicate that Meta approved internal rules for its AI chatbots that would allow “romantic” and “sensual” exchanges with children, while green-lighting other harmful content behind legal word games. Your company has acknowledged the veracity of these reports and made retractions only after this alarming content came to light. It’s unacceptable that these policies were advanced in the first place. Meta must immediately preserve all relevant records and produce responsive documents so Congress can investigate these troubling practices.

Meta acknowledged the document's authenticity but disputed its accuracy, claiming it doesn't reflect actual company policies. A spokesperson emphasized existing prohibitions against content sexualizing children or adult-minor role-play scenarios.

"The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed," the company stated.

The investigation examines whether Meta's AI products enabled child exploitation, criminal activity, or public deception about safety measures. Hawley called protecting children's innocence a bipartisan priority, describing the reported chatbot behavior as "reprehensible and outrageous" while demanding transparency for concerned parents nationwide.