Kamala Harris delivered a stunning admission of Democratic Party dysfunction during her appearance on Stephen Colbert's soon-to-be-canceled "Late Show," revealing that America's opposition party currently has no identifiable leader and, by extension, no coherent vision for the country.

When Colbert pressed the obvious question—"Who's leading the Democratic Party?"—Harris offered a rambling non-answer that exposed the party's fundamental crisis. "There are lots of leaders," she deflected, refusing to name anyone when pushed. "I'm not going to go through names because then I'm going to leave somebody out," she said, as if leading a major political party were a participation trophy exercise.