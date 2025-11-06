Fox News’ Harris Faulkner took on an entire panel of Democrats blaming Republicans and Trump for the unending government shutdown affecting Americans’ access to entitlement programs.

“Can you defend starving people out?! Go ahead, defend that!!”

Watch the clash here:

Mamdani declares “mandate” for socialist agenda

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told The New York Times he plans to take aggressive action on his progressive platform, including taxing the rich, declaring “it is a mandate to deliver on the agenda that we ran on” after his election victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Democratic Socialists of America claim credit for win: The DSA’s NYC chapter co-chair Gustavo Gordillo called the victory “a clear mandate for a democratic socialist agenda,” boasting that “MAGA billionaires spent millions to prop up Andrew Cuomo and try to stop this movement, but we’ve proved once again: they have money, but we have power.”

Critics note dramatic shift in tone: Critics raised alarm about Mamdani’s post-election rhetoric, noting his “rage-filled” victory speech represented a “character switch” and was a “far-cry from the appeasing demeanor he tried to exude on the campaign trail,” as the 34-year-old repeatedly insisted his win was a “mandate for change.”

DSA members expected to infiltrate City Hall: While Mamdani announced a transition team largely made up of veterans from Bloomberg, de Blasio, and Adams administrations without naming any DSA members, sources told The Post that the lefty group’s card-carrying members were “crowing behind the scenes about soon infiltrating City Hall,” with Mamdani saying his coalition will be “part of our transition.”

Sen. Kennedy introduces bills to withhold Congressional pay during shutdown

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy announced two bills on the Senate floor Wednesday to withhold paychecks from members of Congress during the government shutdown—one cutting pay with no back pay, and another placing salaries in escrow until the government reopens—saying “if we can’t do our jobs and fund the government, we don’t deserve a paycheck.”

Believes shutdown will continue “a while longer”: Despite “hearing a lot of rumors” about being close to an agreement, Kennedy said he doesn’t believe they are close and expects to be “in shut down a while longer” as the shutdown enters Day 37 on Thursday, citing a 2013 precedent under President Obama when similar legislation prompted members to “find religion” and reopen the government.

Criticizes Democrats for using suffering as “leverage”: Kennedy said federal workers have borrowed $365 million during the 36-day shutdown just to pay rent, and unlike Democratic colleagues, he doesn’t see “missing paychecks or empty dinner plates as leverage,” referring to House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s admission that “families that are going to suffer” provide “one of the few leverage times we have” in shutdown negotiations.

Erika Kirk recounts the moments she discovered her husband had been shot

Charlie Kirk’s widow revealed in an emotional Fox News interview with Jesse Watters that she has never watched and never will watch video of her husband’s assassination, saying “there are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever” and she doesn’t want her children to ever see it either.

Final morning together before tragic shooting: The night before Charlie was killed, Erika and their daughter slept in the couple’s bed while Charlie slept in their daughter’s room to get a “good night’s sleep” before his speaking engagement, with their final interaction being him grabbing his wedding ring and necklace before leaving without getting a goodbye kiss.

Learned of shooting while at doctor’s office: While at a medical appointment with her mother in Arizona, Erika watched a video of Charlie tossing hats to the crowd at Utah Valley University moments before receiving a call from Mikey McCoy saying “Charlie’s been shot,” causing her to sprint out and “collapse in the middle of the parking lot” as Charlie was fatally struck in the neck by a single rifle round.

Insisted on seeing his body immediately: Despite a police officer advising her to wait for the mortuary, Erika refused and said “I want to see what they did to my husband and I want to give him a kiss because I didn’t get to give him a kiss this morning,” finding him still warm with “a smirk on his face” that she interprets as saying “you thought you could stop what I’ve built...you got my body, you didn’t get my soul.”

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she will not seek reelection at the end of her current term Thursday, ending a nearly 40-year congressional career in which she became the first woman to serve as speaker.

Pelosi, 85, who represented San Francisco, served as the chamber’s top Democrat from 2002 to 2022 and held the speaker’s gavel from 2007-2011 and 2019-2023.

Must Watch: Asking Wall Street traders if any of them beat Nancy Pelosi’s portfolio

“No one beat her, she’s a crook!!”

