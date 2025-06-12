Republican Congresswoman Harriet Hageman stood up to Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for attacking pro-life activists as “terrorists” during an unhinged rant.

She puts him in his place…

Click To Watch Video

Swalwell hurled at insults at pro-life conservatives, calling them “terrorists” who “don’t trust women, for opposing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a federal law that makes it a crime to interfere with people accessing abortion clinics.

“The only people in America who are asking for this legislation to be appealed are terrorists,” Swalwell claimed. “People who would choose to show up and terrorize women as they make a very personal, intimate decision that nobody else should be apart of. You don’t trust women!”

Swalwell added, “It’s not lost on me that on the other side of this debate is mostly old men, wealthy,… I don’t see women on the other side, but they sure want to tell women what to do with their bodies. It’s a sick obsession!!”

Hageman, who is a woman, patiently waited as Swalwell finished before exposing him for the fraud he is.

“I understand that Mr. Swalwell was waiting for me to come and speak on this bill so he could decide how to vote,” Hageman quipped.

Swalwell rudely interrupted her, “I don’t know who you are! Who are you?!” despite his passionate feminist speech just moments ago, nagging Republicans to “trust women.”

Watch Hageman take a wrecking ball to Swalwell’s argument in front of congress:

Click To Watch Video

NYPD not f-ing around with anti-ICE rioters, arrest 86 agitators

Police arrested 86 demonstrators at a Lower Manhattan anti-ICE protest that turned violent in Foley Square Tuesday evening.

Video (The Post Millennial)

Chaos Struck - The demonstration against the Trump administration’s deportation efforts escalated into a riot around 5 p.m. when protesters began hurling bottles at police and throwing traffic cones into the street, with 34 facing serious charges including felony assault.

Many of those arrested come from wealthy, privileged backgrounds - Among those charged were Vega Gullette, a 19-year-old Sarah Lawrence student and daughter of actor Sean Gullette, and Rachel Schreiber, whose parents own a $3 million Hamptons home, suggesting these weren't desperate individuals but affluent activists.

Several arrestees are repeat protesters with histories of demonstration involvement - Robert Mills had previously been charged during an anti-Israel protest in Brooklyn, while Tabitha Howell was injured when a driver plowed into a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, indicating some participants are likely professional activists.

NYC officials assured residents the city won't descend into Los Angeles-style chaos - NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the majority of 2,500 protesters were peaceful but "a smaller group of a few hundred" were "looking for trouble," while she and Mayor Eric Adams promised New York wouldn't require National Guard intervention like LA did.

Republicans CRUSH Democrats in Congressional baseball game for 5th year in a row

Republicans defeated Democrats 13-2 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to five consecutive years while raising $2.8 million for charity before more than 30,000 fans at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.