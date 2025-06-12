PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

Eric Swallwell is a LYING ASS DEMOCRAT AND HAS ZERO CLUE WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT. I SEE HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS OF WOMAN ON THE SIDE OF LIFE. DEMOCRATS ARE THE ONES THAT DON'T CARE ABOUT WOMEN OR LIFE. ABORTION SHOULD ONLY BE A LAST RESORT FOR INCEST, RAPE OR THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER. WE HAVE BIRTH CONTROL AND CONDOMS TO TAKE CARE OF ALL THE OTHER REASONS WOMEN GET ABORTIONS. IF YOU DON'T WANT A BABY, USE BIRTH CONTROL OR CONDOMS OR ABSTAIN FROM SEX. ABORTION IS NOW USED BY MOSTLY DEMOCRAT WOMEN AS FRICKEN BIRTH CONTROL. IT'S NOT YOUR BODY YOUR CHOICE. THAT BABY IS A COMPLETELY SEPARATE BODY FROM THE WOMENS AND IT'S MURDER NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO REPHRASE IT. END OF STORY AND HIS CLAIM THAT PRO LIFERS ARE OLD MEN TRYING TO TELL WOMEN WHAT THEY CAN DO WITH THEIR BODIES IS A BOLD FACE LIE AND DON'T BOTHER COMING AT ME BECAUSE NO MATTER WHAT YOU SAY AGAINST WHAT I'M SAYING, IT'S ALL A HUGE LIE BUT THAT'S WHAT DEMOCRATS DO. THEY WOULDN'T KNOW THE TRUTH IF IT ROSE UP AND BIT THEM IN THE FACE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
2h

They are terrorists!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture