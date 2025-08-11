GOP Rep Harriet Hageman put Democrat Ted Lieu in his place after he gave a dramatic tirade against Republicans, blaming them for politicizing the California wildfires currently being mishandled by Governor Gavin Newsom.

She humiliates him for this…

"Climate Change and global warming are the scapegoats for the Democrats to deflect attention from their failed policies and the destruction caused by their own actions!" Hageman fired back at Lieu’s angry monologue.

“Call me a bit skeptical when I hear the folks on the other side jump up and down and scream and yell that they’ve done everything necessary to try to address these catastrophes, when the opposite is in fact true!!”

Trump to address DC crime and possible citywide federalization this morning

President Donald Trump will address Washington D.C.'s crime situation and "beautification" efforts, Monday at 10 am, promising to end "Crime, Murder, and Death" in the nation's capital while also discussing cleanliness and physical renovation of the city.

Federal agents deployed as Trump threatens D.C. takeover - Trump has reignited warnings about federal government control of Washington and suggested deploying the National Guard, following recent incidents including a stolen gun discharge at a Navy Yard gathering that prompted a juvenile curfew.

Trump criticizes Mayor Bowser and demands immediate action - The president called D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser "a good person who has tried" but said crime numbers are worsening and the city is getting "dirtier and less attractive," while demanding homeless encampments be removed "immediately" with "no Mr. Nice Guy" approach.

Calls for prosecuting minors as adults after brutal beating - Trump's renewed focus on D.C. crime follows the beating of former DOGE employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine during an attempted carjacking by teenagers, leading Trump to demand changes to prosecute minors as young as 14 as adults for violent crimes and "lock them up for a long time."

Updated: Watch the President live

The White House’s Meme of the Day: Tom Homan as the ‘Teletubbies’ Sun

