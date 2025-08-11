PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Koza's avatar
Donald Koza
23m

Forestry Service - Cut in access roads & fire breaks.

Native Americans hundreds of years ago - Made fire breaks.

Republicans - Access roads & fire breaks are necessary.

Democrats - DON’T CUT DOWN ANY TREES OR WE’LL ALL DIE.

Reality - Forest fires destroy millions of acres of forest, homes, & wildlife.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Garcia de la Cadena's avatar
Anna Garcia de la Cadena
8m

Truth! Failed forestry management and catering to the environmental lobbyists led to wildfire disasters. Incompetence on the highest level created by those who used taxpayer funds, not for fire 🔥 prevention, but to fuel their own political agendas. Newsom & Bass are grossly incompetent and knew full well that California’s wildfires are devastating and dangerous. All they offered were excuses, when lives are lost and homes destroyed, people font need excuses, they answers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture