Rep. Harriet Hageman clashed with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin about the scope of President Donald Trump's executive authority during a fiery hearing.

She refused to back down to him…

House Democrats have been up in arms about Trump’s handling of everything from global tariffs to his illegal immigration deportations, bringing his actions to the Supreme Court and claiming the President is acting beyond his scope of power.

“The official acts that are not within his core functions, where Chief Justice Roberts says that’s subject to a balancing test, and then private and unofficial acts where he doesn’t get to define at all, that’s up to the court,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

Democrats have been vying for the Supreme Court to step in, ultimately giving Democrats all the power to block what Trump can or cannot do.

“Law fare had been a weapon and weaponized against President Trump both while he was president as well as well after his presidency.” Hageman said.

“If you rob a bank, you can’t say that’s part of my duties because I’m trying to reform the CFPD,” Raskin argued back. “You’re trying to strip the court of substantive jurisdiction over the president’s powers!”

“That is absolutely an absurdity to even make that allegation!” Hageman said. “I think what your amendment does is a violation of separation of powers!!”

Trump blames Biden’s open border for recent Colorado terror attack

President Donald Trump responded to the horrific anti-Israel terror attack in Colorado on Sunday, condemning the violence and pointing the finger at his predecessor’s open border policy, as details emerged that the suspect was in the U.S. illegally.

Terror Attack in Boulder : On June 1, 2025, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national who overstayed his visa, allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower during a solidarity walk for Hamas hostages in Boulder, Colorado, injuring eight individuals aged 52 to 88.

Trump's Response : Trump condemned the attack and attributed it to President Biden’s immigration policies, stating they allowed dangerous individuals into the country. “Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Investigation and Charges: The FBI is treating the incident as a terrorist attack. Soliman faces federal hate crime charges and attempted murder at the state level. Authorities found 14 additional incendiary devices nearby.

Congressman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane played a surprise video during a hearing that exposed Democrats’ true motives for opening the border during the Biden administration.

The video featured New York Democrat Rep. Yvette D Clarke spilling the beans about her wish to “absorb” new migrants to vote in elections.

“I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes,… we can absorb a significant number of these migrants!”

