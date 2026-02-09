PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zachary Bedlion's avatar
Zachary Bedlion
3h

They're all scumbags.

Reply
Share
Mark Lancaster's avatar
Mark Lancaster
3h

One damn lie after another!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture