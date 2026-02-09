GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman tore Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin a new one for claiming President Donald Trump was Jeffrey Epstein’s “closest friend,” strongly suggesting that the President is implicated in Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

“If you are concerned about powerful people covering up for Jeffrey Epstein, perhaps you need to visit Stacey Plaskett first!!” Hageman exploded at Raskin.

Brave woman OUTSMARTS Harry Sisson with one DAMNING question!

Left-wing commentator Harry Sisson was stumped on Michael Knowles’ “Bar Fight” show after a member of the audience put him on the spot, asking him if he would take an illegal immigrant into his own home as states like Massachusetts face scarcity of migrant shelters.

“I do not have the space…”

CNN anchor spreads Bad Bunny ICE hoax invented by liberal activist

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto amplified a false claim on social media that the boy Bad Bunny gifted a Grammy to during his Super Bowl halftime show was a five-year-old recently detained by ICE agents, sparking backlash after X’s Community Note debunked it as misinformation; the child was actually a California actor, with no political link to immigration enforcement.

Sciutto shares unverified post: Jim Sciutto reposted activist Ed Krassenstein’s claim tying the halftime show’s child to ICE-detained Liam Conejo Ramos, framing it as a dig at Trump’s policies before deleting it amid corrections.

Community Note exposes falsehood: X users and a Community Note quickly clarified the boy was child actor Lincoln Fox from California, with Bad Bunny’s gesture intended to inspire kids rather than make a political statement.

Ties into broader halftime controversy: The rumor fueled criticism of Bad Bunny’s performance for celebrating Latin culture and prior anti-ICE comments at the Grammys, highlighting media eagerness to link entertainment to immigration debates.

U.S. forces hunt down and board defiant sanctioned tanker

U.S. military forces tracked and boarded the Aquila II, a sanctioned crude oil tanker carrying 700,000 barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude, in the Indian Ocean on February 9, 2026, after it evaded President Trump’s quarantine blockade in the Caribbean and fled thousands of miles toward China.

Global Pursuit Spans Oceans: The Department of War relentlessly tracked the Aquila II from the Caribbean across multiple ocean basins over weeks, culminating in a helicopter rappelling boarding by U.S. troops without incident as part of enforcing sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports.

Trump Quarantine Defiance Highlighted": The tanker defied President Trump’s December 2025-established quarantine on sanctioned vessels leaving Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro’s capture, underscoring U.S. determination to block illicit oil flows to markets like China.

Enforcement Signals Broader Power: Officials declared no vessel can outrun U.S. forces, with the operation denying illicit actors access to global maritime domains and following multiple prior seizures of shadow fleet tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan crude.

RFK Jr declares ultra-processed foods spiritual warfare

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. branded the fight against ultraprocessed foods “spiritual warfare” and an “assault on children” during a Heritage Foundation event Monday, marking one year of his Make America Healthy Again agenda. He condemned the foods as worse than cigarettes, driving metabolic diseases and claiming 70% of kids’ diets consist of them.