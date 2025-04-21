Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled woke journalist Taylor Lorenz for praising and fawning over accused United Healthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione.

“Do you condemn people who support violence?!!” Hannity snapped, unable to get a straight answer out of her.

”We have a violent, violent healthcare system Sean, and it needs reform and that’s what we should we focussing on!” Lorenz said.

“You want to make a rationalization, I am saying anyone who wants to assasinate any innocent person is wrong! I don’t care if it’s a Democrat or Republican!” Hannity fired back. “And people that have a platform like yours should speak out loudly and clearly and unambiguously, and you won’t do it!”

Lorenz, a former columnist for the Washington Post, described Mangione in an interview with CNN as “revolutionary, famous, handsome, young, smart” and “a morally good man.”

Mangione was arrested last year after allegedly gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood on the sidewalk outside of a New York City hotel.

Watch Hannity tear her apart for her deranged comments:

Pope Francis, dead at 88: Vatican

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at 7:35 AM CEST today at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, Vatican City, at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced his death with profound sorrow, marking the end of his 12-year papacy. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed the passing, stating, “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected in 2013, becoming the first Jesuit pope and a global advocate for the poor, migrants, and environmental justice. His papacy was marked by efforts to change and modernize the Church, which often faced resistance from conservative catholics. Despite chronic lung issues, exacerbated by a recent bout of double pneumonia, Francis remained active, blessing crowds in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, just a day before his death.

World leaders, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expressed condolences, praising his humility and religious leadership. The Vatican has begun preparations for simplified funeral rites, per Francis’ wishes, with public viewing expected by Wednesday at St. Peter’s Basilica. His final resting place will be the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on the other side of the River Tiber in Rome. The College of Cardinals will soon convene to elect his successor, ushering in a new era for the Church.

Must-Watch: Rising star Republican GRILLS Democrat witness on out-of-control crime in sanctuary cities

Rep. Brandon Gill relentlessly grilled a pro-sanctuary city Democrat on the real effects of letting illegal immigrants reside en mass in American communities.

“You think Baltimore is a SAFE city?!!” Gill pressed the witness. “The homicide rate in Baltimore is about 5X the national average,… does that sound like a safe city to you?!”

