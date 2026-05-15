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Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee who went berserk during the debate and vote on changing the state’s House of Representatives districts got removed from committees for the outlandish behavior.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) sent a letter to House Democratic Leader Karen Camper explaining the multiple reasons for removing the Democrats who disrupted the proceedings:

Interlocking arms in the well of the House

Blocking aisles on the House floor

Encouraging disruptions with protesters and attendees in the gallery

The use of prohibited props and noisemakers

“Flagrant disregard” for House rules

State Rep. Justin Jones (D) was among those who were removed from their assignments. At one point, Jones set fire to a piece of paper with the Confederate flag on it.

“Just as my white Republican colleagues chose racial retaliation against Tennessee’s Black voters, the Speaker of the House is now choosing retaliation against a Black lawmaker for standing up against their Jim Crow racial gerrymander. This is not new. This is the same pattern of racial discrimination and authoritarian abuse we have come to expect,” Jones said on his Instagram.

“His assault on our democracy is not about me, but silencing the voices of the people who democratically elected me, the 70,000 people who call District 52 home,” he added, going on to label Sexton as a “white supremacist.”

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State Rep. Justin Person, who represents Memphis, was on video accosting and berating Tennessee state troopers during a tense confrontation.

“What we saw yesterday in the state of Tennessee was a political lynching,” Person told MS NOW.

“It is very much an era of retribution…where 12 to 20 US House seats that are black-majority are at risk of being taken away…by the rise of white supremacy and its attempt to solidify power on behalf of the biggest white supremacist in the United States of America, which is the President,” he continued.

It’s not the first time Tennessee Democrats acted up during votes and debates. Jones and Person were expelled from the House for their protest in the chamber in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting that was carried out by a gunwoman who identified as transgender.

Jones and Person eventually won their special elections and retook their positions as representatives.