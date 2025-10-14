Hamas executed eight men on Monday accused of collaborating with Israel, as part of a campaign to tighten its grip on Gaza following a recently signed peace agreement.

Video online shows the men blindfolded, bruised, and kneeling in a dirt lot with Hamas gunmen aiming rifles at their heads. Onlookers filmed the executions, which Hamas claimed targeted “criminals and collaborators with Israel,” though no evidence was presented.

Warning, graphic footage:

Among those killed was Ahmad Zidan al-Tarabin, reportedly linked to a rival militia opposed to Hamas control, according to Israeli outlet Ynet News.

The executions come amid deadly clashes between Hamas and the Dughmush clan, a powerful and heavily armed Gaza family. Hamas has accused the clan of working with Israel. The family denies the claims.

At least 52 Dughmush members and 12 Hamas fighters have reportedly been killed in recent days. Hamas forces, allegedly using ambulances to infiltrate the clan’s neighborhood, carried out raids, arrests, and home demolitions. One woman, the daughter of a murdered clan member, told Ynet News: “They’re dragging people away. Children are screaming and dying. They’re burning our houses.”

The violence follows the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine. Under the deal, Hamas is expected to hand over security control of Gaza, a condition they have not yet met.

President Donald Trump, who created the peace agreement, said Monday that Hamas had been granted temporary authority to manage security in Gaza. “They do want to stop the problems,” Trump said.

Human rights groups have condemned Hamas’ use of public killings and its long-standing pattern of violence within Gaza.