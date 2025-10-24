Minority House leader Hakeem Jeffries crashed and burned during a rough live interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, completely falling apart when challenged on Democrats’ stubbornness in keeping the government shut down.

Radical Antifa lunatic THREATENS conservative reporter: “You wanna be Charlie Kirk #2?!”

An Antifa militant threatened the life of conservative journalist Cam Higby during a face-to-face confrontation caught on camera; the radical asking Higby if he wanted to be “Charlie Kirk number 2.”

Trump administration seeking death penalty for accused Iryna Zarutska murderer

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that federal prosecutors will pursue capital punishment against the man accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte transit train in August.

A huge wrap sheet: Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old homeless man with extensive criminal and mental health records, faces federal charges for murdering Zarutska on public transportation after approaching her from behind and stabbing her three times in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. Brown , who has a schizophrenia diagnosis, had been arrested 14 times prior to the killing and was free on a written promise to appear following a January arrest for misusing the 911 system. “I plan on signing a warrant to seek the death penalty in that case,” Bondi told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Video footage captured Brown allegedly saying “I got that white girl” after the attack as Zarutska bled to death on the train floor while bystanders attempted to help her. A federal judge appointed Joshua Kendrick, an attorney with capital punishment experience, to represent Brown in September. The Trump administration has attributed Zarutska’s death to lenient criminal justice policies that allowed Brown to remain free despite his history.

Brown also faces state murder charges carrying potential death penalty eligibility, though local prosecutors have not indicated whether they will seek capital punishment at the state level. The case has intensified national debate over bail reform and the handling of defendants with serious mental illness and extensive criminal backgrounds.

Trump likely to name new ballroom after himself

President Donald Trump will likely name his new White House ballroom “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom,” according to senior administration officials who are already using that name, though Trump smiled and declined to confirm when asked by ABC News, saying “I won’t get into that now.”

DOJ warns California Democrats against arresting ICE agents

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter Thursday to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins, warning them against engaging in an “apparent criminal conspiracy” to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents performing their duties.