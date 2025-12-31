CNBC’s Joe Kernan gave Democrat dunce Hakeem Jeffries a run for his money during a tense live interview, poking serious holes in weak Democrat attacks on Trump’s strong economy.

“It seems like for Democrats, socialism is the answer to these problems!” Kernan confronted Jeffries.

Mamdani to be first NYC mayor sworn in on Quran

Zohran Mamdani will make history as the first New York City mayor to be sworn in on a Quran when he takes office at midnight on January 1, and will be the first Muslim and first socialist to lead City Hall, using at least three different sets of Islam’s holy book during his private and public ceremonies Thursday.

Multiple Qurans to be used across ceremonies: The far-left mayor-elect is expected to use his grandfather’s Quran and one that belonged to Black writer and historian Arturo Schomburg (lent by the New York Public Library) during a private midnight ceremony at the abandoned Old City Hall subway station, and will again use his grandfather’s religious book along with at least one other family Quran during his daytime oath outside City Hall.

AG James and Sen. Sanders to administer oaths: State Attorney General Letitia James will swear in Mamdani at the midnight ceremony, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver the oath of office to the democratic socialist later in the day during the public ceremony.

Trans shooter chose school based on race, rejected attacking Black students: report

Transgender school shooter Audrey Hale wrote a twisted list of “advantages” and “disadvantages” of attacking I.T. Creswell Middle School (her “1st choice”), but ultimately backed out because it was a “predominantly black school (black people I love),” fearing she would “influence racist white shooters in future” and didn’t want to cause the “Black community [to be] in despair and suffering,” the NY Post reports.

Selected Covenant School for being “predominantly white” and Christian: Hale ultimately chose the Covenant School as her target, listing among its “advantages” that it’s a “predominantly white school” because “white people I hate!” and that it’s a “Christian school” — underlining for emphasis that she “hates religion” — along with familiarity with the layout from attending kindergarten through fourth grade there.

Parents suggested shooter identified with Black culture from basketball: Hale’s parents told police in an interview that the killer became interested in Black culture during her time at Creswell Middle School playing basketball on the mostly Black team, with her mother suggesting “she felt because of being in this school, and on this athletic team, and these girls liked her and were on the team … she felt accepted.”

Killed six at Covenant School in 2023 attack: Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as male, stormed into the Covenant School with a 9mm carbine on March 27, 2023, and gunned down three students and three adults before being shot dead by Nashville police within 15 minutes of opening fire.

I infiltrated a secret Socialist anti-ICE training - It’s worse than we thought...

