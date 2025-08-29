Grieving mother Madeline Brame exploded at Jerry Nadler and the Democrats who deny and refuse to take action to deal with rampant violent crime in New York City and across the nation.

“You do absolutely nothing!!!”

Watch the intense moment here:

Minnesota Bishop fires back at woke Minneapolis Mayor for dismissing prayer following horrific shooting

Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's criticism of prayer responses to the Catholic school shooting "completely asinine," after Frey said "Don't say this is about 'thoughts and prayers' right now — these kids were literally praying."

Shooting investigated as anti-Catholic hate crime : Two children were killed and 18 injured during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, with FBI Director Kash Patel confirming investigations into both domestic terrorism and hate crime charges after the gunman left anti-religious writings and messages on his firearms.

Bishop highlights rising anti-Christian violence : Barron noted a 700% increase in violent acts against Christians and churches over the past seven years, questioning why people hesitate to call the attack anti-Catholic when similar attacks on synagogues or mosques would clearly be labeled as religious hate crimes.

Defense of prayer's role in tragedy response: Bishop Barron argued that prayer doesn't contradict decisive action, citing Martin Luther King as an example, while Vice President JD Vance defended prayer on social media, asking critics "Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?"

