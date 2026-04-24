Greg Gutfeld lost it at Jessica Tarlov during an explosive segment of ‘The Five’ for trying to defend the Southern Poverty Law Center after an investigation revealed the organization was funding several of the hate groups it was claiming to oppose, according to the FBI.

“It was a false flag!” Greg exploded. “If there’s no more racism, there’s no more racism money!”

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Pro forma revenue and EBITDA, includes full year numbers of the businesses acquired throughout 2025.

Iranian national charged over smuggling aliens into U.S.

An Iranian national was arrested in Colombia and charged in Texas for coordinating the smuggling of primarily Iranian illegals into the United States from late 2022 through mid-2024.

Iranian Smuggler Jafar Tafakori : 57-year-old Jafar Tafakori allegedly brought large numbers of aliens into the US in exchange for payments of up to thirty thousand dollars per person providing shelter transportation and tickets through South and Central America and Mexico.

DOJ Unseals Indictment Details : From December 2022 through May 2024 Tafakori coordinated illegal entries at the US-Mexico border after directing aliens through multiple countries according to the unsealed indictment in the Western District of Texas.

Assistant AG Comments on Case : Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva stated that Tafakori allegedly smuggled Iranian nationals illegally for eighteen months and that he will face justice in the United States upon extradition from Colombia.

Ongoing Border Security Concerns: The case highlights continued risks from the previous administration’s immigration policies as questions remain about where smuggled Iranian nationals are now and what their intentions might be in the country.

Jim Jordan probes ActBlue over suspected foreign donations

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan announced on Breitbart News Daily an investigation into Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue amid suspicions it accepted illegal foreign donations during recent election cycles.

ActBlue Faces Scrutiny Now : Republicans are investigating ActBlue for potential foreign contributions and efforts to mask sources of repeated donations after their top legal team resigned or was fired following the 2024 election.

Key Personnel Departures Noted : ActBlue’s general counsel was fired with a big severance package and other fraud prevention leaders resigned while the CEO may have misrepresented information to Congress according to their own law firm.

High Profile Lawyer Involved : Dana Remus former Biden White House Counsel at Covington law firm raised concerns about ActBlue’s response to congressional inquiries highlighting possible issues with foreign money in Democrat fundraising.

Suspicious Fundraising Patterns: First time congressional candidates raised millions per quarter from unknown sources leading to questions about where the money came from and whether foreign contributions influenced American elections.

TMZ asked their first questions at a Pentagon briefing and Hegseth was ready!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fielded several unusual questions from TMZ reporters during their first Pentagon briefing on Operation Epic Fury and it went about as you would expect.

TMZ Asks First Questions : Entertainment outlet TMZ made history by asking questions at a Pentagon briefing with reporter Jacob Wasserman inquiring about Hegseth’s feelings when ordering extreme violence and if he felt adrenaline or power.

Hegseth Delivers Strong Response : Secretary Hegseth replied that his only thought is ensuring warfighters have what they need to succeed defeat the enemy and return home while empowering them to bring maximum violence within rules of law.

Peace Through Strength Philosophy: When asked about renaming to Department of Peace Hegseth explained the shift from Defense to War Department promotes proactive peace through strength and that properly fought wars lead to peace afterward.