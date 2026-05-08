Greg Gutfeld completely stumped Jessica Tarlov during a heated debate on The Five with one clever question that strikes to the core of why the left hates President Donald Trump… Then all HELL brook loose!

“Why does it bother you that people like Trump?!” Gutfeld demanded from Tarlov.

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NYC launches “Operation Boomerang” to stop billionaire exodus as Mamdani’s tax policies spark wealth flight

Medallion Financial Corp. founder Andrew Murstein is personally contributing $1 million to launch “Operation Boomerang,” a campaign sending New York hot dogs, bagels and Katz’s Deli to Florida-based businesses in hopes of luring them back, estimating he’ll raise $20-30 million total. The effort comes as Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan signal plans to expand outside NYC, while insiders reveal a “silent wave” of companies quietly abandoning the city without public announcements over what they describe as an increasingly unwelcoming business climate.

New York already bleeding wealth before Mamdani took office : The Empire State lost $660 billion in economic growth over the past decade according to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, leading all 50 states, while NYC shed 114,000 more residents to other cities than it gained per the Citizens Budget Commission. Texas has overtaken New York in financial sector employment with 519,000 workers versus New York’s 507,000, according to Partnership for New York City data, with JPMorgan Chase now employing more people in Texas than New York.

Griffin incident sparked panic among business leaders: Concerns about Mamdani’s “tax the rich” platform erupted into alarm after the mayor filmed a social media video using Griffin’s $238 million Midtown penthouse as a backdrop—a move Griffin called “creepy”—prompting former mayor Eric Adams to personally lobby Griffin with a message to “Stand your ground.” City Hall officials are reportedly seeking ways to soften Mamdani’s anti-business rhetoric, with one anonymous corporate executive noting “The problem is Mamdani has not apologized to Griffin, nor has there been an attempt to make peace.”

Tyler Robinson defense team building death penalty appeal foundation through courtroom motions, says former prosecutor

Former assistant U.S. attorney Neama Rahmani said that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s attorneys are creating potential appellate issues in attempt to avoid death row.

"The defense is probably thinking that if they raise these motions, whether it's to exclude cameras in the courtroom or to disqualify the Utah County Attorney's Office, they're creating potential issues on appeal, even if Judge Graf denies those motions," Rahmani said. "So if Tyler Robinson is sentenced to death, he may have more arguments that both state and federal appellate judges will be looking at if he is on death row."

Defense cites 600,000+ files as justification for six-month delay : Robinson’s legal team requested a minimum half-year postponement after receiving what they described as incomplete and complex discovery materials from prosecutors on March 12, with one forensic biology expert saying she needs six months just to review evidence. Rahmani predicted Graf will likely grant some delay though perhaps not the full requested timeframe, warning that refusing the continuance “creates yet another issue on appeal” since defendants can waive their speedy trial rights.

Prosecution argues transparency combats conspiracy theories: Deputy Utah County Attorney Chad Grunander advocated for allowing cameras during April proceedings, saying “the best antidote for falsehood is the truth in accuracy” and noting conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s September 2025 assassination require open proceedings for public trust. Defense witness social psychologist Bryan Edelman countered that coverage has been “sensationalized,” while prosecutor investigator Cole Christiansen argued media tone “went both ways” with criticism directed at multiple parties including Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk himself.

President Trump shakes hands with construction crew at Lincoln Memorial amid restoration project

President Donald Trump greeted workers at the Lincoln Memorial who are working on restoring the Reflecting Pool, a much-needed project to make America’s capital great again.

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