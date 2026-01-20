Greg Gutfeld SNAPS at Jessica Tarlov over activist women's "rescue fantasy" against ICE
"These are the people who call us fascist, and they are hunting people?!!"
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld sounded off on Jessica Tarlov over the “suicidal empathy” of left wing activists putting themselves in harms way to oppose ICE and harassing ordinary Americans just trying to go to church.
“There’s no such thing as a mob with love!!” Gutfeld snapped.
Watch the clash here:
Obama lawyer’s Epstein chats rock Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House counsel to Barack Obama, faces mounting pressure after revelations of dozens of meetings and intimate emails with Jeffrey Epstein, including personal details like her sushi preferences, prompting internal reviews and a reported contingency plan for her potential exit at the Wall Street giant.
Epstein’s Personal Insights Exposed intimate knowledge including Ruemmler’s avocado roll sushi order, apartment visits, and flight upgrade requests, highlighting unusually close ties beyond professional advice.
Backup Executor Role Ruemmler was named backup executor in Epstein’s 2019 will, though she denies any estate involvement or advocacy on his behalf after his sex trafficking charges.
Goldman Scrutiny Intensifies Bank executives, surprised by the depth of her Epstein connections despite prior disclosure, launched reviews and contingency planning amid ongoing fallout from unsealed emails and documents.
NYT fumes over savage AWFUL acronym for liberal white women
The New York Times decried the rising use of “AWFUL”—Affluent White Female Urban Liberal—as a derogatory acronym among conservatives mocking liberal women protesting ICE after activist Renee Good’s fatal shooting by an agent in Minneapolis on January 7.
AWFUL gains traction online
Conservative commentators like Erick Erickson popularized “AWFUL” after Good’s death, claiming she rammed her car into an ICE agent who fired in self-defense amid rising progressive violence.
NYT queries DHS on trend
The Times contacted Homeland Security for comment on the acronym’s popularity, receiving a dismissive response prioritizing “facts on the ground” over online slang amid anti-ICE unrest.
Tied to broader cultural clash
The term reflects conservative backlash against affluent liberal white women, linked to voting shifts (Harris won them by 17 points in 2024) and NYT critiques framing ICE as aggressive “secret police.”
Snowpocalypse 2026 slams South with ice and snow chaos
A major winter storm is set to unleash snow, sleet, and treacherous ice across the South and into the Northeast this weekend, starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. Forecasters warn of widespread travel disruptions and potential power outages as freezing conditions hit unusually far south, including Houston and the Gulf Coast, following rare recent flurries in Florida and Georgia.
Weekend storm intensifies Friday through Sunday, with icy conditions beginning early and peaking as the system shifts from the Plains toward the Gulf Coast and Northeast, threatening havoc on holiday-adjacent travel. (28 words)
South faces rare wintry mix including snow as far as Houston, Texas, and Virginia Beach, with rain in the Deep South but freezing temperatures allowing accumulation and ice risks in multiple cities. (31 words)
Models show uncertainty but increasing confidence in disruptive impacts, building on prior storms that delayed thousands of flights, snarled traffic, and caused major accidents like a 100-car pileup. (29 words)
Supreme court weighs property rights vs. gun rights in Hawaii case
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority questioned Tuesday whether Hawaii can require explicit property owner permission before lawful gun carriers bring firearms into private businesses, examining whether property rights or Second Amendment protections should prevail.
“Vampire rules” challenged: Maui gun owners are contesting Hawaii’s statute—shared by California, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York—mandating concealed-carry license holders get express approval verbally or through signage before entering public-facing private spaces like malls, stores, and gas stations, calling the default prohibition “vampire rules” since weapons cannot enter without invitation, with violations carrying up to one year imprisonment.
Bench sharply divided: Justice Samuel Alito accused Hawaii of “relegating the Second Amendment to second-class status,” while Justice Sonia Sotomayor countered “Is there a constitutional right to enter private property with a gun without an owner’s express or implicit consent? The answer has to be simply no,” as Chief Justice Josh Roberts questioned why First Amendment door-knocking rights differ from Second Amendment protections for armed political candidates.
Historical context emphasized: Hawaii officials defended restrictions citing the Aloha State’s tradition of limiting dangerous weapons dating to its monarchy era, with fewer than 1% of residents holding concealed-carry permits (about 2,200 licenses since the landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights outside homes), while the Trump administration supports gun owners arguing the law creates discriminatory treatment.
Trump marks one-year anniversary at press briefing
President Trump made a rare White House press briefing appearance Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his second term’s inauguration, showcasing accomplishments while focusing heavily on criminal arrests in Minnesota.
Achievements: Trump displayed a thick packet documenting his administration’s work, declaring “I could stand here and read it for a week, and we wouldn’t be finished” while claiming to have done “more than any other administration has done by far.”
Minnesota-focus: The president held up suspect photos from Minnesota immigration enforcement operations, calling them “rough characters...criminal illegal aliens...in many cases murderers...drug lords, drug dealers,” emphasizing “the crime is incredible, the financial crimes are incredible” in the state amid ongoing federal crackdowns.
Rare briefing room visit: Trump’s appearance marked his first White House press briefing since June 27, 2025, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teasing beforehand that “We’ve never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made” while hinting at “a very special guest” joining her at the podium.
