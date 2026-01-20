Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld sounded off on Jessica Tarlov over the “suicidal empathy” of left wing activists putting themselves in harms way to oppose ICE and harassing ordinary Americans just trying to go to church.

“There’s no such thing as a mob with love!!” Gutfeld snapped.

Click To Watch Video

More Headlines Below:

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dear good American,

A doctor just made a shocking claim about the 2024 Trump-Biden debate.

Every American remembers what happened that June evening.

President Trump, sharp and energetic, absolutely thrashed the slack-jawed Biden.

It was such a one-sided victory, it changed American history forever. But how can two men, both about 80 years old…

Appear to be aging in opposite directions?

Learn More

P.S. If you’re over 60, you must see what may have happened to Trump’s brain. See the shocking evidence here.

Obama lawyer’s Epstein chats rock Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House counsel to Barack Obama, faces mounting pressure after revelations of dozens of meetings and intimate emails with Jeffrey Epstein, including personal details like her sushi preferences, prompting internal reviews and a reported contingency plan for her potential exit at the Wall Street giant.

Epstein’s Personal Insights Exposed intimate knowledge including Ruemmler’s avocado roll sushi order, apartment visits, and flight upgrade requests, highlighting unusually close ties beyond professional advice.

Backup Executor Role Ruemmler was named backup executor in Epstein’s 2019 will, though she denies any estate involvement or advocacy on his behalf after his sex trafficking charges.

Goldman Scrutiny Intensifies Bank executives, surprised by the depth of her Epstein connections despite prior disclosure, launched reviews and contingency planning amid ongoing fallout from unsealed emails and documents.

NYT fumes over savage AWFUL acronym for liberal white women

The New York Times decried the rising use of “AWFUL”—Affluent White Female Urban Liberal—as a derogatory acronym among conservatives mocking liberal women protesting ICE after activist Renee Good’s fatal shooting by an agent in Minneapolis on January 7.

AWFUL gains traction online

Conservative commentators like Erick Erickson popularized “AWFUL” after Good’s death, claiming she rammed her car into an ICE agent who fired in self-defense amid rising progressive violence.

NYT queries DHS on trend

The Times contacted Homeland Security for comment on the acronym’s popularity, receiving a dismissive response prioritizing “facts on the ground” over online slang amid anti-ICE unrest.

Tied to broader cultural clash

The term reflects conservative backlash against affluent liberal white women, linked to voting shifts (Harris won them by 17 points in 2024) and NYT critiques framing ICE as aggressive “secret police.”

Snowpocalypse 2026 slams South with ice and snow chaos

A major winter storm is set to unleash snow, sleet, and treacherous ice across the South and into the Northeast this weekend, starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. Forecasters warn of widespread travel disruptions and potential power outages as freezing conditions hit unusually far south, including Houston and the Gulf Coast, following rare recent flurries in Florida and Georgia.

Weekend storm intensifies Friday through Sunday, with icy conditions beginning early and peaking as the system shifts from the Plains toward the Gulf Coast and Northeast, threatening havoc on holiday-adjacent travel. (28 words)

South faces rare wintry mix including snow as far as Houston, Texas, and Virginia Beach, with rain in the Deep South but freezing temperatures allowing accumulation and ice risks in multiple cities. (31 words)

Models show uncertainty but increasing confidence in disruptive impacts, building on prior storms that delayed thousands of flights, snarled traffic, and caused major accidents like a 100-car pileup. (29 words)

Supreme court weighs property rights vs. gun rights in Hawaii case

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority questioned Tuesday whether Hawaii can require explicit property owner permission before lawful gun carriers bring firearms into private businesses, examining whether property rights or Second Amendment protections should prevail.