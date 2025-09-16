Greg Gutfeld exploded at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” after she made a comment insisting that “both sides” are equally responsible for political violence after the horrific shooting of conservative Charlie Kirk by a radical leftist.

“Your ‘both sides’ argument doesn’t fly and we don’t care, that sh*t is dead!” Gutfeld erupted. “You’re NOT the good guys!!”

He almost made her cry live on air… Watch the tense moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Kash Patel SHUTS UP Democrat after he accusing him of perjury in front of the senate

FBI Director Kash Patel shut down Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal during a heated exchange in today’s senate hearing.

Click To Watch Video

Charlie Kirk suspected murderer facing death penalty in Utah

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson faces aggravated murder charges plus additional counts including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in front of children, with prosecutors filing notice of intent to seek the death penalty.