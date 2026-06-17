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DennisBAnderson's avatar
DennisBAnderson
2m

Never have Michael or Michelle shown the American people their DNA. Her supposed children or Obama`s. DNA. This is what a President is required to do. President Trump offered Obama millions for him to show the world his birth certificate. By not doing this, it showed us he was a liar.

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Patrick Desjardins's avatar
Patrick Desjardins
3m

Yes, the truth is Michelle Obama IS A MAN!

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