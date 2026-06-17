Greg Gutfeld called out Jessica Tarlov’s shameless hypocrisy after she complained about the politically incorrect UFC event at the White House, where one fighter called Michelle Obama “a man” after his spectacular victory in the Octagon.

“At least he’s not running for senate!” Gutfeld quipped, referring to disgraced Maine senate candidate Graham Platner who Democrats have endorsed despite his history of disgusting behavior and comments towards women and military veterans.

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Watch: Trump tells European leaders “I’m the boss” as he walks into G7 summit meeting

JD Vance says Iran deal could be reversed if backlash erupts

Vice President JD Vance told Megyn Kelly that the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, while signed, is a non-binding diplomatic agreement that could be undone if there’s significant domestic backlash. He summarized the deal simply: Iran gets integrated into the global economy only if it changes its behavior on nuclear weapons and terrorism financing — otherwise, the arrangement collapses.

President Donald Trump echoed that sentiment at the G7 summit, warning the agreement isn’t final and that the US would resume military strikes if Iran fails to comply. Meanwhile, the White House disputed a leaked 14-point draft obtained by CNN and Bloomberg, insisting it doesn’t reflect the actual text.

Congressional Republicans remain skeptical, with even top lawmakers saying they haven’t seen the document despite ongoing leaks. Senator John Kennedy voiced doubt that Iran will follow through on its commitments. The full agreement is set to be unveiled at a signing ceremony in Switzerland Friday.

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DOJ probe into Gavin Newsom reveals Governor’s $30 million fortune

A Justice Department investigation into Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom has drawn renewed attention to the governor’s wealth, estimated at $30 million — far exceeding his roughly $246,000 annual salary. Newsom revealed the probe Monday via social media, accusing President Donald Trump of directing the investigation in retaliation for his potential 2028 presidential ambitions. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of California are examining allegations involving Siebel Newsom’s taxes, former chief of staff Dana Williamson, and possibly other statehouse staff.

Newsom’s fortune traces back to his Getty family connections, which helped launch his Balboa Cafe and Plumpjack wine and hospitality businesses decades ago. He owns two multimillion-dollar California homes and has profited from his memoir “Young Man in a Hurry,” partly through $1.6 million in bulk purchases funded by his own political action committee.

Much of the DOJ scrutiny centers on Siebel Newsom, who runs the nonprofit Representation Project and a related media company. The governor has previously helped direct millions in donations toward another Siebel-founded nonprofit whose work overlaps with entities that have business before the state — raising conflict-of-interest concerns, though experts note nothing illegal has been identified.

James O’Keefe infiltrates New Jersey Antifa

Investigative journalist Jame’s O’Keefe’s network infiltrated a New Jersey Antifa cell, exposing the shocking positions of power held by left-wing radicals who promote and commit political violence.

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