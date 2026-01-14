Greg Gutfeld exploded at Jessica Tarlov on The Five for accusing the ICE officer who shot activist Nicole Renee Good in Minneapolis of being “someone who was really angry and took it out on this woman.”

“I understand how desperate you are to make a point but this is ridiculous!” Gutfeld told Tarlov.

TDS Mark Warner LOSES IT when his BS gets CALLED OUT live on air

Watch Democrat Sen. Mark Warner meltdown, live on CNBC, when Joe Kernen calls him out.

“Senator, at this point, there’s 12 million people that aren’t supposed to be here!” Kernen snapped at the Democrat.

60% of Americans support Venezuela intervention when informed of terror ties: poll

A new Morning Consult poll found that 60% of Americans support military intervention in Venezuela when informed it’s “a known hub for Iranian and Hezbollah terror, including military drone production and narcoterrorism,” with 66% of both Hispanics and males backing intervention, 64% of white respondents, and 54% of females, though 57% of black Americans opposed it.

Majority across all regions and income levels back intervention: The survey of 2,202 Americans conducted January 10-11 found that a majority of respondents from all income levels and all regions of the country—cities, suburbs, and rural areas—backed military intervention of the socialist South American country following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, who was brought to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.

45% believe U.S. can help Venezuela become energy leader: About 45% of respondents agreed that “with help from the American energy industry, Venezuela can become a world leader in energy production—providing prosperity to Venezuelans and helping reduce the global influence of Middle Eastern oil,” while 37% had no opinion and 17% disagreed, with the poll having a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Senate passes bill creating penalties for AI deepfake pornographic images

The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday establishing federal penalties for creating, distributing, or soliciting non-consensual AI-generated explicit images, allowing victims to sue for up to $250,000 per violation.

DEFIANCE Act provisions: Senator Dick Durbin’s bill—co-sponsored by Lindsey Graham and introduced in the House by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—enables courts to order image takedowns, deletions, and injunctions, provides privacy protections during litigation, and sets a 10-year statute of limitations for victims who Durbin said can experience depression, anxiety, fear, and in worst cases suicide.

Fast-track passage: The Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act passed through the Senate on expedited vote but requires House approval before reaching President Trump’s desk, serving as a companion to the previously enacted Take It Down Act targeting revenge porn that First Lady Melania Trump lobbied for and takes effect in May.

Broader AI concerns: The legislation reflects bipartisan momentum for stricter AI regulations, particularly regarding chatbots and harmful online interactions with children, with Durbin and Senator Josh Hawley previously teaming up to define AI as a product enabling people to sue for liabilities from AI system use.

Durbin emphasized victims’ powerlessness when “they cannot remove illicit content, cannot prevent it from being reproduced repeatedly, and cannot prevent new images from being created.”

PA GOP lawmakers warn Philadelphia officials against prosecuting ICE agents

Republican state senators cautioned Philadelphia’s sheriff and district attorney they cannot legally obstruct federal immigration enforcement, threatening legislative action if local officials follow through on threats to arrest ICE agents.

Empty threats alleged: State Sen. Jarrett Coleman told Fox News Digital that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s warnings to prosecute ICE agents represent “simply empty threats,” declaring “The district attorney and sheriff know they can’t interfere” with federal law enforcement, adding “If they do obstruct federal law enforcement efforts, the Pennsylvania Senate will be the least of their worries.”

Constitutional limitations explained: Former gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano acknowledged local officials can legally warn agents not to break local laws and refuse expending resources to assist DHS, but emphasized the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause prevents them from ordering ICE arrests for federal duties, stopping lawful enforcement, or overriding qualified immunity, calling Philadelphia’s approach “outrageous.”

Hostile local stance: Krasner threatened to charge, arrest, and prosecute ICE agents coming to Philadelphia “to commit crimes” with state-level cases Trump couldn’t pardon, while Bilal called ICE a “fake agency” warning “you don’t want this smoke, ‘cause we will bring it to you” following the fatal Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Bilal’s office responded that “any individual can be arrested for violating state law in the City of Philadelphia,” insisting the senators “do not decide who gets arrested” while referring further questions to Krasner.