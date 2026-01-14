Greg Gutfeld LOSES IT at Jessica Tarlov for REFUSING to admit the truth about Minneapolis ICE shooting
"You are living a LIE!!"
Greg Gutfeld exploded at Jessica Tarlov on The Five for accusing the ICE officer who shot activist Nicole Renee Good in Minneapolis of being “someone who was really angry and took it out on this woman.”
“I understand how desperate you are to make a point but this is ridiculous!” Gutfeld told Tarlov.
Watch the clash here:
TDS Mark Warner LOSES IT when his BS gets CALLED OUT live on air
Watch Democrat Sen. Mark Warner meltdown, live on CNBC, when Joe Kernen calls him out.
“Senator, at this point, there’s 12 million people that aren’t supposed to be here!” Kernen snapped at the Democrat.
Watch:
60% of Americans support Venezuela intervention when informed of terror ties: poll
A new Morning Consult poll found that 60% of Americans support military intervention in Venezuela when informed it’s “a known hub for Iranian and Hezbollah terror, including military drone production and narcoterrorism,” with 66% of both Hispanics and males backing intervention, 64% of white respondents, and 54% of females, though 57% of black Americans opposed it.
Majority across all regions and income levels back intervention: The survey of 2,202 Americans conducted January 10-11 found that a majority of respondents from all income levels and all regions of the country—cities, suburbs, and rural areas—backed military intervention of the socialist South American country following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, who was brought to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.
45% believe U.S. can help Venezuela become energy leader: About 45% of respondents agreed that “with help from the American energy industry, Venezuela can become a world leader in energy production—providing prosperity to Venezuelans and helping reduce the global influence of Middle Eastern oil,” while 37% had no opinion and 17% disagreed, with the poll having a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Senate passes bill creating penalties for AI deepfake pornographic images
The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday establishing federal penalties for creating, distributing, or soliciting non-consensual AI-generated explicit images, allowing victims to sue for up to $250,000 per violation.
DEFIANCE Act provisions: Senator Dick Durbin’s bill—co-sponsored by Lindsey Graham and introduced in the House by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—enables courts to order image takedowns, deletions, and injunctions, provides privacy protections during litigation, and sets a 10-year statute of limitations for victims who Durbin said can experience depression, anxiety, fear, and in worst cases suicide.
Fast-track passage: The Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act passed through the Senate on expedited vote but requires House approval before reaching President Trump’s desk, serving as a companion to the previously enacted Take It Down Act targeting revenge porn that First Lady Melania Trump lobbied for and takes effect in May.
Broader AI concerns: The legislation reflects bipartisan momentum for stricter AI regulations, particularly regarding chatbots and harmful online interactions with children, with Durbin and Senator Josh Hawley previously teaming up to define AI as a product enabling people to sue for liabilities from AI system use.
Durbin emphasized victims’ powerlessness when “they cannot remove illicit content, cannot prevent it from being reproduced repeatedly, and cannot prevent new images from being created.”
PA GOP lawmakers warn Philadelphia officials against prosecuting ICE agents
Republican state senators cautioned Philadelphia’s sheriff and district attorney they cannot legally obstruct federal immigration enforcement, threatening legislative action if local officials follow through on threats to arrest ICE agents.
Empty threats alleged: State Sen. Jarrett Coleman told Fox News Digital that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s warnings to prosecute ICE agents represent “simply empty threats,” declaring “The district attorney and sheriff know they can’t interfere” with federal law enforcement, adding “If they do obstruct federal law enforcement efforts, the Pennsylvania Senate will be the least of their worries.”
Constitutional limitations explained: Former gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano acknowledged local officials can legally warn agents not to break local laws and refuse expending resources to assist DHS, but emphasized the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause prevents them from ordering ICE arrests for federal duties, stopping lawful enforcement, or overriding qualified immunity, calling Philadelphia’s approach “outrageous.”
Hostile local stance: Krasner threatened to charge, arrest, and prosecute ICE agents coming to Philadelphia “to commit crimes” with state-level cases Trump couldn’t pardon, while Bilal called ICE a “fake agency” warning “you don’t want this smoke, ‘cause we will bring it to you” following the fatal Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
Bilal’s office responded that “any individual can be arrested for violating state law in the City of Philadelphia,” insisting the senators “do not decide who gets arrested” while referring further questions to Krasner.
Please consider that we are being played and that none of this is as it seems.
"If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what's happening in society today. Liberal vs conservative, black vs white, pro mask vs anti-mask, vax vs anti-vax, rich vs poor, man vs woman, cop vs citizen, immigrant vs citizen. The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who's shaking the jar ... and why? —Shera
We are those ants and all that we are witnessing is contrived to destroy the United States—both sides of the blackmailed isle are in on it. Here are the WEF 2030 goals:
1) America will no longer be a super power
2) You will own nothing and be happy
To achieve this they have to destroy the old order first before they can usher in their new total surveillance tyrannical super state. To achieve that they are mercilessly dividing and conquering us which is the oldest playbook for control that exists. Here is how:
Ten Ways Billionaires Who Hate You Are Manipulating You Right Now by @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
Much more must know information on these insidious manipulations here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going
There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject.. We cannot let them get away with these ridiculous ancient divide and conquer tactics...
She had a smile on her face also as she was driving into the Ice Agent. No one’s talking about that. Watch the footage from his body cam.