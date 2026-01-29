PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Cosentini's avatar
Diane Cosentini
1h

I saw this today and I thought it was a brilliant. The dribble that comes out of that woman’s mouth is a bull crap and he called her on it and I loved it. !

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roy Pulliam's avatar
Roy Pulliam
21m

Tarlov is another example of blah bullshit she is another l wanna whine not work. Go get a real job. Wash your p**sy

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture