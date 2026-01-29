Greg Gutfeld exploded at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” last night for her apparently selective outrage over the deaths of left-wing activists in Minneapolis while staying silent at the killing of American citizens like Laken Riley and Rachel Morin by violent illegal aliens.

“Nothing you say MATTERS!!”

Sen. Durbin parades fake AI shooting poster on the Senate floor, gets mocked ruthlessly

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) brandished a large poster on the Senate floor Wednesday, claiming it captured the chilling final second before Border Patrol agents fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti during an altercation in Minneapolis—yet the dramatic image was AI-generated, featuring a headless agent and misattributing the incident to ICE.

AI Image Goes Viral Pretti’s death sparked widespread circulation of AI-altered images in left-wing circles, including the headless-agent scene Durbin displayed and others portraying him as a heroic nurse aiding disabled veterans.

Multiple Factual Errors Durbin incorrectly identified the agents as ICE rather than Border Patrol and claimed the fake poster showed the actual killing moment in Minneapolis, despite clear AI hallmarks like anatomical impossibilities.

Misinformation Spreads Outlets like MS NOW admitted using an AI-enhanced headshot of Pretti in coverage, while the viral poster originated from online posts shortly after the Saturday shooting, highlighting AI’s role in fueling political outrage.

Woke tech titans slam ICE’s crackdown

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Apple’s Tim Cook broke silence on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, criticizing ICE tactics as excessive following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and calls for de-escalation.

Altman Draws Distinction OpenAI CEO told employees ICE actions go beyond deporting violent criminals, stressing the need to differentiate and push back against overreach while affirming support for U.S. values and hope for presidential unity.

Cook Seeks Calm Apple CEO expressed heartbreak over Minneapolis events in an internal memo, urging de-escalation, emphasizing dignity for all, and noting he privately shared concerns directly with President Trump.

Employee Pressure Mounts Over 450 tech workers from Google, Meta, Salesforce, and OpenAI signed a letter demanding companies withdraw ICE from cities, cancel contracts, and condemn violence amid broader corporate calls for restraint.

Wisconsin brewery vows free beer for Trump death party

A progressive Wisconsin brewery sparked national outrage by promising free beer all day long on the day President Donald Trump dies, posting the offer on Facebook last week and pledging to honor it “in a few months” with proof of the event.

“Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise,” the company wrote on social media.

Outrage follows provocative post The January 22 Facebook announcement from Minocqua Brewing Company drew thousands of reactions, with critics slamming it as disgusting.

Anti-Trump activism boosts sales The openly anti-Trump brewery, owned by Kirk Bangstad, has faced boycotts from distributors but reports a sales spike from media coverage of the controversial free beer promise.

Defiant response to critics The company mocked Fox News and other outlets as propaganda, shared journalists’ contacts for backlash, and joked about pouring more free beer “when his blood clot finally moves.”

