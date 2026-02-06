Greg Gutfeld lost it at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” when she demanded he “be honest” about mistakes made by ICE agents in recent confrontations with protesters.

“You can argue over these things all you want, the fact is you have to come to Jesus!” Gutfeld yelled. “You wanted them dead for political theater!!”

Click To Watch Video

Scott Bessent SHUTS DOWN Elizabeth Warren, EXPOSES her little secret in front of the entire world

Trump’s Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent called out Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for taking a joke made by the President, about suing the new Fed chair, too seriously and trying to use it against him.

“He made a joke about you too senator!” Bessent clapped back.

Click To Watch Video

Together with ZBiotics

A good night out shouldn’t derail the next day. Planning ahead is a small shift that makes a real difference, especially as we get more serious about our time and productivity.

That’s where ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink comes in. It’s the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, developed by PhD scientists to help prevent rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink alcohol, your body converts it into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s the buildup of this byproduct—not dehydration—that’s largely responsible for feeling lousy the next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol produces an enzyme that breaks this byproduct down, helping your body process alcohol more efficiently.

The routine is simple: Make Pre-Alcohol your first drink of the night, drink responsibly, and give yourself a better chance at a productive morning.

If you want to try it, go to zbiotics.com/brawl and use code BRAWL at checkout for 15% off your first order. It’s backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk.

Try it now

Four Venezuelan migrants charged in $1 million SNAP fraud scheme across multiple states

Four Venezuelan migrants in Massachusetts have been charged with defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of up to $1 million across six states and Puerto Rico by using stolen identities to obtain fraudulent benefits cards, which they used to stock El Primo Restaurant with free supplies and then sold menu items at complete profit.

Why it matters: U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said the fraud included $440,000 connected to the restaurant scheme and up to $700,000 from fraudulent applications filed in the names of 100 stolen identities, with proceeds later wired to individuals in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. Foley warned “it is no secret there is rampant fraud across this nation” and said to “anticipate seeing more and more of these cases coming here in Massachusetts.”

The big picture: The Massachusetts case is part of a nationwide pattern of benefits fraud. Maine recently paid out $45.6 million in improper payments for autism services with “unallowable services and questionable billing patterns,” while Minnesota’s massive Somali fraud involving hundreds of millions stolen from taxpayers is “probably overseas” and “impossible to get back,” according to HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill. Foley criticized states with loose application processes, saying “any state that allows online applications without any ability to verify documents is leaving itself open to abuse.”

Anti-ICE group launches website to identify hotels housing federal agents

The 50501 Movement, known for organizing national “No Kings” protests in 2025, announced the creation of a website to identify hotels potentially housing ICE agents, stating it would “ensure ICE does not feel at home wherever they go” and encouraging businesses to pledge not to serve federal immigration officers.

What they’re doing: The website provides tactics including contacting hotels, booking and canceling reservations to inconvenience ICE, and organizing “noise protests” with pots, pans, and whistles to ensure “ICE doesn’t sleep.” The site includes a map of “hotel ICE sightings” and reminds users to protect personally identifiable information using “best security practices” when harassing hotels.

The bigger picture: The group also linked to a “Shut Out ICE” toolkit calling for preparations for a “general strike,” describing it as “one of the most powerful tools that we can use to put pressure on the system.” The toolkit instructs users to start community fundraisers for “strike funds” to support protesters’ expenses including housing, utilities, and food. Anti-ICE protesters have recently used noise protests in Minneapolis, and according to a Daily Caller News Foundation report, activists are becoming increasingly accepting of militant behavior, with an “anarchist manifesto” calling “complete annihilation” of political opponents “essential.”

Suspect who posed as Secret Service agent, threatened Trump killed in Portland shootout

A suspect who falsely claimed to be a US Secret Service agent and threatened President Donald Trump was killed Saturday morning after allegedly opening fire on Portland Police officers during a warrant execution at his apartment in Northwest Portland.

What happened: The suspect entered a grocery store on January 31, pointed a handgun at a security guard while falsely claiming to be Secret Service, and pulled the trigger—but the gun did not fire. He fled the scene but left behind a case with a loaded shotgun containing “threatening messages written on the shotgun shells that specifically named President Donald Trump,” prompting police to contact the actual Secret Service for assistance.

The confrontation: Officers obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree attempted assault and arrived at the suspect’s apartment at 5:15 am Thursday. After 35 minutes of failed negotiations and deploying tear gas, the suspect emerged from his unit allegedly armed with a handgun and “pointed a gun” at officers, according to police. Two Portland Police SERT officers fired shots, killing the suspect. Officers attempted to render medical aid, but paramedics determined he was deceased at the scene.

What’s next: The two officers who used deadly force have been placed on administrative leave, and the investigation remains ongoing. The suspect’s identity has not been released, and police have not provided additional details about the threatening messages written on shell casings mentioning Trump.

Don’t Miss It!

I told liberals the CRIMES committed by illegal aliens - They INSTANTLY change their mind!

Click To Watch Video