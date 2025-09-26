Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld exploded again at Jessica Tarlov for claiming political violence is an issue caused by “both sides.”

After what just happened to Charlie Kirk and at the Dallas ICE facility, he did not want to hear it…

Watch the heated clash here:

Brandon Gill GRILLS pro-DEI doctor for unbelievable “health equity” report she co-authored for Biden

“Your name is on the article,… How does this make sense?!”

Trump’s reaction to James Comey indictment: “There will be others”

President Trump denied having an “enemies list” but predicted more prosecutions of political opposers following former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment, telling reporters Friday “I think there will be others” among what he called “corrupt radical left Democrats.”

Former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty explained that James Comey’s indictment centers on allegedly lying to Congress about authorizing leaks to The New York Times through a “special employee” designated specifically for that purpose, with Comey claiming under oath that he had “no recollection” of authorizing such leaks despite an Inspector General’s report finding he had improperly retained and leaked classified memos.

Trump called the perjury case against Comey a “pretty easy case” and justified potential future prosecutions by claiming his predecessors “weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history.”

Democrats called out for hypocritical response to possible government shutdown

Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, refuse to provide votes needed to prevent a partial government shutdown by Sept. 30, despite supporting similar measures earlier this year when they feared mass federal employee firings under the Trump administration.

Flip-flop allegations : Republicans accused Democrats of hypocrisy, noting they voted to keep government open in March over concerns Trump would have “carte blanche” to fire federal workers during a shutdown.

Mass firing memo : The White House Office of Management and Budget this week directed agencies to conduct mass firings beyond typical shutdown furloughs, which Schumer dismissed as “an attempt at intimidation.” “Donald Trump has been firing federal workers since day one—not to govern, but to scare,” Schumer said.

Competing proposals fail : Both Republican short-term funding extensions and Democratic counter-proposals including permanent Obamacare subsidies failed in the Senate last week.

Lone Democratic support: Only Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania publicly backs the GOP funding measure, warning that“If we shut our government down, you know, the kinds of chaos and the kinds of loss for the millions of Americans that count on that directly, it’s just not the appropriate time for that, especially after the [Charlie] Kirk assassination.”

